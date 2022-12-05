Wakanda Por Siempre: Theaters Playing ‘Black Panther’ Sequel In Spanish

wearemitu

If you ever wanted to see your favorite characters profess Wakanda por siempre, we have good news. Some U.S. theaters are playing box-office hit “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Spanish, and it’s all we ever wanted.

Like many of us, you might have already seen the new “Black Panther” movie in theaters. Staying at number one at the box office for the fourth weekend in a row, there’s no doubt the new Marvel film is a massive success. The part we still can’t get over? Any of the scenes set in Maya-inspired Talocan, or of course anytime we got a glimpse of Tenoch Huerta as underwater ruler Namor. Yup, we’re obsessed!

Dubbed or not, the movie already brings in some Spanish

A few weeks back, “Wakanda Forever” star Lupita Nyong’o made headlines for describing her experience speaking Spanish in the movie. She said, “I was so excited about it… It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it.”

Mexican-born Black Panther 2 star Lupita Nyong'o loved incorporating Mesoamerican culture and Spanish dialogue in Wakanda Forever. "I don't get enough opportunities to speak in Spanish and it was such a great thing to do, for me."https://t.co/XvoyH8ntdc pic.twitter.com/bXmR5S0ht4 — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) November 13, 2022

Nyong’o explained she “always wanted to work in Spanish” and never in her “wildest dreams” did she think she would do it for “Black Panther.”

Even cooler? As someone born in Mexico City, speaking Spanish for her role “represents different sides” of the star’s heritage. She said, “Being born in Mexico and having that Mesoamerican culture represented, it’s something that’s very close to me.”

It also brings in the Yucatec Maya language

Moreover, the film also brought in scenes featuring the Yucatec Maya language. Actor and Mayan language coach Josué Maychi expertly taught his native tongue to the rest of the cast. In fact, Huerta told mitú he was the “perfect coach.”

Hace mas de un año inició esta aventura tan retadora. El tener esta pequeña actuación y ser coach de idioma maya en @blackpanther ha sido un honor. Me siento orgulloso de ver el resultado de meses de trabajo y esfuerzo de todo el equipo a quien admiro mucho. pic.twitter.com/Jz7HzCxPYU — Josué Maychi (@Josue_Maychi) November 12, 2022

While the O.G. version of the movie already brings in scenes in different languages, we’re happy to see it’s also available to watch dubbed in Spanish. If you want to catch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” playing in Spanish, you can check out these theaters for showtimes:

Over on Twitter, users keep talking about the Spanish dubbed version of the movie. One person wrote, “Somehow bought Black Panther tickets for the Spanish dubbed version,” which is unexpectedly hilarious.

Somehow bought Black Panther tickets for the Spanish dubbed version lmao — ZB (@ZB56) November 13, 2022

Meanwhile, back in 2018, another Twitter user saw the first “Black Panther” in Spanish. They described, “Michael B. Jordan was looking 10x better talking Spanish.”

I️ saw black panther in Spanish and let me tell yall , Michael B. Jordan was looking 10x better talking spanish 😂 — mommy abby (@Abby22puga) March 5, 2018

We might need to see both movies in Spanish now!

