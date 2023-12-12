The Soulful Creations of Asheville’s Hidden Latinx Talents

wearemitu

mitú has teamed up with Explore Asheville to unveil the vibrant tapestry of Latino creativity flourishing in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Together, we celebrate the diverse talents that make Asheville a true haven for artistic expression.

Latino artists have dazzled the world for decades with authentic and soulful pieces. From Frida Kahlo’s paintings to Fernando Botero’s sculptures, Latinos have surely left their mark across the globe. That’s why it’s no surprise this multicultural talent has made its way to Asheville, North Carolina.

This city in the Blue Ridge Mountains boasts a hub for Latino talent across multiple disciplines, including visual arts, music, architecture, photography, and more.

Here are nine creators and their art you need to follow now.

José Pablo Barreda

This Mexican sculptor is a master both at furniture making and sculpting. Born and raised between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas, he draws inspiration from nature to work on intricate sculptures of animals that he makes from discarded furniture. Some of his most notable works include “Black Bear,” “Buckhead,” and “American Alligator” from his Chairismatic series.

Luis Alvaro Sahagún

Sahagún uses his various art forms to “confront the palpable inescapability of race, transforming them into acts of cultural reclamation.” Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, he pays homage to his origins through paintings, sculptures, and performances. He is also a curandera’s grandson and practices curanderismo with his art, which he calls “a mystical instrument,” forging a spiritual connection to heal wounds of conquest, colonization, and capitalism. This Asheville-based artisan is also the owner of El Mercadito, a gallery space inside The Refinery.

Leslie Reynalte-Llanco

Known as the lead artist for Buncombe County’s Creative Equity Mural project, Reynalte-Llanco is an illustrator, designer, and muralist based in Asheville. Additionally, her diverse work showcases different aspects of Latinidad, highlighted in stickers, postcards, murals, and more.

Helado Negro

Roberto Carlos Lange is creating his own genre of music deep in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Ecuadorian-born musician is currently one of the most renowned entertainers in Asheville, bringing colorful music, unique soundscapes, and a sound everyone is tuning in to.

Oskar Malinalli

This legendary local DJ has been bringing sazón to Asheville for a while. Catch him hosting weekly cumbia nights at Citizen Vinyl or around town at different events featuring Latino music.

Erica Mayer

This Argentine-American artist is using plants as her medium. A landscape architect by training, Mayer supplies and sells house plants at cafes all around Asheville, including All Day Darling, Farewell, Taco Boy, Citizen Vinyl, and more. Her business, Rosarina, gets its namesake in honor of Rosario, Argentina, where her family originates.

Florencia Sanchez

This artist creates things that are both beautiful and delicious. The Argentine photographer is also the founder of Folk Saints dulce de leche, a new venture she claims has brought her closer to her region of San Juan in Argentina. The name comes from Deolinda Correa, a “folk saint” of her hometown. You can find these creamy concoctions at various restaurants and OWL Bakery.

Max Segovia

According to Max Segovia, sustainable design is the “art of relating to the landscape and uncovering its potential and limitations.” This Uruguayan local permaculture gardener founded Grow A Food Forest, a leading ecological design for households in Asheville that provides food and nourishment to its owners while preserving the landscape.

Felipe Santander

This Chilean architect and artist is passionate about sharing his modern, sustainable designs with residences across Asheville. Blending permaculture and natural ecosystems, Santander views each home as a place that can be both “beautiful and sustainable” with a unique expression.

