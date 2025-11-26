This Thanksgiving, Swap the Turkey for These Show-Stopping Latin American Staples
Thanksgiving might mean turkey and all the trimmings, but why not bring a little culture and flair to the table? The images of a roasted turkey are pure Americana. But something just slaps about a well-prepared pernil or incredible lomo saltado. Sticking to the classics is never wrong. We all know that this isn’t the time to experiment with new dishes. However, if you know what you’re doing in the kitchen, this is a great time to show off your skills. Here are some dishes that should definitely replace the turkey this year, no offense.
Pernil
The pernil is an iconic dish from Puerto Rico. The pork shoulder is a stunning centerpiece of any dinner table. The pork shoulder is covered in an unforgettable marinade with garlic, a collection of spices, and vegetable oil. Slather that pork shoulder in the marinade, cover, and leave it in the fridge overnight. That way, it really soaks up the flavor. Make sure that you dry the pork skin really well. You want that crispy skin everyone expects from well-prepared pernil. Roast it low and slow at 325ºF for 4 to 5 hours. Bring a little bit of La Isla del Encanto to your table this year. Everyone will thank you.
Lechon Asado
The traditional lechon asado is a whole pig roasted in una caja china. If you don’t have the space to roast a whole pig, you can get the same result using a pork shoulder. Now, the process is similar to the pernil, but the flavor is different. It is still a lot of garlic, spices, and vegetable oil, but you want to add lime juice and zest as well as orange juice and zest. That citrus really brings the Cuban culinary heritage to the forefront. Keep the skin very dry before roasting so that it gets as crispy as possible. Roast it at 325ºF for 4 hours covered, then bake for another hour uncovered at 375ºF, and that skin will be exactly what you want.
Turkey Tamales
Okay. So, there might be some people who already have the turkey, so here is how you can take a classic and give it a twist. Tamales are the harbinger of the holidays in Mexican households. The corn husk-wrapped handheld dish is beloved around the world. In the age-old tradition of immigrants fusing foods to make things better, there is a Thanksgiving tamal recipe in existence. Stuffing is used in the masa to give it a different flavor profile, while turkey and cranberry sauce give it the traditional dimensions. Truly a gift to anyone lucky enough to be invited to your place.
Lomo Saltado
Lomo saltado is the national dish of Peru with a strong story of immigration and cultural fusion. The dish exists because of Chinese immigrants who settled in Peru. The preferred meat for the dish is tenderloin, and it is cooked with onions, scallions, tomatoes, red vinegar, soy sauce, and salsa lomo saltado. The dish brings together Peru and China in one plate with ever-deepening flavors. It might not be the traditional big meat dish of Thanksgiving, but it is a dish that you will never forget. Pair it with some rice, and you will be the star of Thanksgiving.
Churrasco
Depending on the number of people coming for Thanksgiving and your access to a Costco membership, Churrasco might be perfect. The steak is a staple in Brazil, and the chimichurri on top is just divine. This is a fun meal since people can have their own steak, or you can prepare a large batch that is sliced and ready to be shared. It really brings a strong family-style vibe to the party.