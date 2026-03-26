Being in your señora or señor era is something to be proud of these days. The economy is volatile. Groceries are getting expensive. Eating out is a rare treat because hay comida en la casa. Self-care is literally the most important part of your weekly routine. If any of these sound like you, you have reached full señora/señor era, and that’s a good thing. Here are some things you are probably doing already that mark the start of your new era.

Welcome to you señora or señor era

Your andando-por-la-calle era is coming to an end. Who has the time, or the energy, to be out and about so much? Between being tired, spending money, and missing your comfy couch, it just isn’t the same anymore. We aren’t teenagers with unlimited energy and no financial responsibilities. We’re out here making paychecks stretch and focusing on making our lives comfortable. It might have already happened, but you didn’t even realize.

Everyone’s señora or señor era looks different, but there are similar signs for all of us. Whether it is snuggling on the couch on a Friday night or scheduling your cafécito breaks, we all love slipping into this era. So, let’s talk about what you are already doing or things to amplify this incredible transition.

You’ve gone from Taco Tuesday outings to “hay comida en la casa”

This phrase was the most aggressive thing our moms could say to us growing up. Passing McDonald’s? Hay comida en la casa. Craving a trip to Pizza Hut? Hay comida en la casa. We all thought that it was just mom trying to take away our joy. However, now, we understand. Since we are feeding ourselves and paying for it, we have learned how expensive it is to go out and eat for every meal. Now, you have learned how to cook and meal prep with what you have at home. Our lives went from Taco Tuesday at our favorite margarita spot to making our own tortillas to save some extra cash.

Self-care is a lifestyle now

If we are being very serious, the girls, gays, and theys have long understood the importance of self-care. Whether for your mental health, physical health, or hygiene and looks, self-care is so important. This one is for the señores who are trying to look good and feel good for themselves. After all, self-care is not for someone else. It is for yourself. Sunday Fundays have turned into Sunday Recharge Days. It is a time to focus on doing the things that make you look and feel better. Maybe your self-care is skincare. Maybe it is getting into a serious fitness regimen. Either way, taking a little extra time on yourself is big señor energy.

Bedtime is getting earlier every year

Why would you stay up late when the bed is literally calling for you? The nights of staying out until the sun rises are distant memories these days. Prioritizing your sleep is the señora or señor era habit that reigns supreme. There is nothing like doing a bedtime routine to wind down from the day and getting comfy and cozy. When mom and dad did it, it always felt boring. But now, you finally understand why it is so important.

Plants are taking over your life

Pets can be too much for some people, and having children in this economy can be terrifying to think about. So, of course, plants have become the new pets. They still take time, love, attention, and care to survive, and doing so is meditative. If you have noticed that your plant collection has grown in recent years, then you are fully in your señora or señor era. Keeping that snake plant alive is something only a self-realized adult could do, and that’s impressive.

Your playlist doesn’t have brand new music

It finally happened. You are listening to your playlist, and you realize that there isn’t anything by a recent artist. Everything is filled with nostalgia. You have been singing the same songs for more than a decade, and you are realizing that you’ve turned into your parents. Remember all the times you groaned when dad put in his favorite CD and the “old” music played. Well, that is you now. However, it is cool these days because obviously, early-2000s music is the best music, and that’s not up for debate.

So, don’t be worried. You are in your señora or señor era, and that is something to embrace. No one is going to love or care for you as you do, so lean in. Make this era the one that places you and your needs at the center. Being a señora or señor is something to be proud of.