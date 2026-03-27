Looking for a healthy snack? Well, according to science, tacos al pastor are better for you than that granola bar you like to eat after the gym. It all comes down to the nutrition that each one gives you when you eat it. There isn’t anything wrong with enjoying a good granola bar after a hard workout, or just for fun. But for those who are looking for excuses to eat more Mexican food, here it is.

Science says that tacos al pastor are healthier than granola bars

🌮🔥 Tacos al pastor > granola bars? Traditional corn tortillas, pork, and pineapple provide a balanced mix of protein and healthy fats with way less sugar than ultra-processed snacks. Simple, real ingredients win every time! 🍍✨ #FYPシ #TacoTuesday #NaturalWellness… pic.twitter.com/D6SPMuOcNK — ✌️ Good Vibrations, Positive Vibesシ 🤙 (@TexasHippie915) March 24, 2026

If you are looking for an excuse to eat more Mexican food, and who isn’t, we have some good news. According to science, tacos al pastor are healthier than you might expect. According to a study from the Universidad de las Américas Puebla, tacos al pastor contain fewer calories than mass produced and processed granola bars.

The study was conducted by students in the Department of Chemical, Food and Environmental Engineering. They looked at fat content, sugar content, carbohydrates, protein, and mineral nutrients. In all of the categories, tacos al pastor were either a better option or evenly matched with granola bars.

The study found that the tacos were a better option in terms of protein, carbohydrates, and mineral nutrients. The granola bar used in the study contained 4.07 percent protein while tacos al pastor contained 20.77 percent due to the pork. Tacos al pastor have 23.51 percent carbohydrates as compared to 40.70 percent in granola bars. For some health issues, like diabetes, limiting carbs is very beneficial. For mineral nutrients, tacos al pastor continued 1.33 percent while the granola bar clocked in at 0.31 percent.

Ultimately, the study found that having five tacos al pastor or two granola bars is better than other options, like donuts and croissants. But tacos still proved superior in this specific head-to-head mashup.

It is all about moderation and mindfulness

No one is telling you that granola bars are bad for you. Most companies that mass-produce granola bars add sugar and oils to the bars, and that’s not great if you eat it in excess. Like everything, the key to having a better diet is moderation. You shouldn’t deny yourself your cravings because that tends to backfire in binge eating at other times because the cravings get so strong.

According to Heraldo Mexico, you should take a look at the ingredients in what you buy. As the Mexican outlet points out, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that sugar consumption should not exceed 10 percent of your total calories. Five percent is the most beneficial amount. Some granola bars on the market could exceed this limit, especially if you are eating more than one. So, just be mindful and add a few more tacos to your diet.

Tacos offer a good balance of fat, protein, and carbohydrates because of their basic structure. There is usually some kind of meat or plant-based protein paired with some vegetables and topped with a cream or avocado. All of this is held in a corn tortilla that offers a reasonable amount of carbohydrates for the serving.

So, see. Science says that Mexican food can be a healthier option. Don’t you just love science?