How Vanita Leo Turned Heartbreak, Machismo, and Tejano Roots Into Her Own Sound

Though her past experiences pushed her to be a firmer version of herself, they also led her to work with her now-favorite collaborators, such as Alan Vega, Agua Tinta, and Ashlee Valenzuela, with whom she happily recorded her latest album, Cumbiamante. When asked what she learned through her musical journey thus far, she responded, “You have to be surrounded by love. Do it with love—that’s perfect. That’s the best way to consolidate all of that. Just do it with love. Surround yourself with love. Be authentic.”

Her last album was a major milestone in her career. Cumbiamente also unknowingly served as a manifestation in her personal life. After singing imaginary breakup songs (when she was in a relationship), Leo ended up experiencing one of her own. Listening back to her project, she listens with a different sentiment. “It’s just crazy to hear how sad I was—during such a beautiful time in my career—and how different it’s been to learn that you can be going through emotional chaos and still have this beauty over here… This music world that has been introduced in my life,” she told CREMA. “Because three years ago, I didn’t have any of this in my life. So I learned the importance of it. I learned how to let go of things through Cumbiamente—and how to be okay with it.”