Latino Heritage Month is here, and you know what that means—it’s time to celebrate our vibrant cultura. And what better way than investing in brands that know exactly what the vibe is and never disappoint.

From fashion and beauty drops that even your abuelita is going to want to get in on, to delicious new drinks, we’ve rounded up some amazing Latino-owned businesses and special collabs. You can thank us later.

Fashion y Belleza

Ponds x JZD Collab Drop

Remember watching your mamá and tía get ready using that classic blue jar of Pond’s? Well, now you can rock that legacy on with a limited-edition sweatsuit collab from Pond’s and Latina-owned brand JZD. Each cozy set pays tribute to a different iconic Pond’s product, celebrating those beauty secrets passed down from one generation to the next. The colors and designs are a clear nod to the classic jars, so you can feel good and look good while honoring your roots. Even more, the sweatsuits range from small to 3XL, and your purchase includes a full-size POND’S Cold Cream Cleanser (GWP) to complete the experience, so there’s a cozy set and pampering sesh for everyone.

Shades by Shan

This brand is all about family and giving back. Founded by Latina sisters Shan and Erika Clark as an homage to their Ecuadorian heritage and single mother, Shades by Shan is making waves as the first indie Latina-owned beauty brand to launch 40 shades of foundation and concealer in JCPenney stores. Their viral mascara sold out in just one day. Honestly, no surprises. Even more, they just launched a new foundation and beauty sponge collection this month, just in time for Latino Heritage Month. And the best part? They use a portion of every sale to support single parents through their nonprofit, the MamaBerries Foundation. It’s Latina-owned beauty with a lot of corazón.

Air Jordan Retro 3 “El Vuelo”

Want to rep your heritage on your feet? WSS, a brand woven into the fabric of Latino communities, is dropping a special Air Jordan sneaker inspired by the chingón world of Mexican Lucha Libre. The Air Jordan Retro 3 “El Vuelo” features bold red and green accents on a creamy base, with a gold Jordan logo that gives it that extra shine. If you’re looking for unique sneakers that will have everyone asking you where you got them from, this is it.

Comida y Bebida

Taste Salud’s Churro Edition

Who doesn’t love a warm, cinnamon-dusted churro? Now, you can get that cozy flavor in a drink mix from Taste Salud, a Latino-founded brand that’s redefining the way we nourish our bodies. Their limited-edition Churro flavor is packed with electrolytes, elderberry, essential vitamins, and just 1g of sugar, so that you can get that nostalgic taste with a healthy boost. And yes, you can still be a Pilates babe while indulging in something rich. To make it even sweeter, all online sales on September 20th are being donated to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, so that you can sip for a good cause.

VMC Canned Cocktails

It’s not Latino Heritage Month without some good fiesta essentials, and VMC cocktails is bringing us all we need. From the legendary boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, VMC is a canned cocktail line that’s all about celebrating Mexican pride. VMC, which stands for “Viva Mexico Cabrones,” features classic tequila-based drinks like Paloma, Margarita, and Jamaica Hibiscus. They even have a new Tamarindo flavor you won’t want to skip out on. These are the perfect drinks for your next carne asada, late-night hangout, or simple weeknight pleasure (we won’t tell).

Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon

Who says Latinos aren’t fancy? For a taste of old-school elegance, you have to try Don Melchor. This Chilean winery has been making incredible wines for over a century. In fact, their vineyard, located 18 km South of Santiago, Chile, is where the first French vines were planted in Chile around 1860. Their Cabernet Sauvignon is world-renowned for a reason, with deep, complex flavors of red fruit and violets. It even won the Wine Spectator’s Wine of the Year award in 2024. It’s a rich, smooth wine that’s perfect for celebrating a special occasion with la familia.

Don Fulano Tequila

This isn’t just any tequila; it’s an heirloom. Don Fulano is one of the last family-owned tequila brands that’s 100% self-sufficient. Meaning they control the quality from the agave field to the bottle. Their Imperial Tequila is their oldest and most prestigious offering, aged for 5 to 12 years, significantly longer than most Extra Añejos. You’ll most definitely want to get your hands on this velvety-smooth, elegant tequila with deep notes of black cherries, tobacco, nutmeg, and clove, all aged in dark European oak and sherry casks. It’s perfect for sipping when you’re feeling a little extra.

Bienestar y Casita

Santu Aromatherapy

Inspired by Mexican ancestral traditions, Santu Beauty has created a line of massage and aromatherapy candles that are all about good vibes. Founded by Alicia Nogales and Angelique Van Wyk, each candle is crafted with non-toxic ingredients and features Copal oil, a sacred ingredient in Mexican healing practices. You can choose from scents like Lima Mexicana, Jazmin Tropical, and Coco Corazón to create your own little ritual and uplift your spirit.

Nowful Wellness Kit

Angélica Fuentes, a boss Latina leader, is here to remind us that wellness isn’t a luxury—it’s a superpower. Her new company, Nowful, has a Wellness in Action Kit that’s a whole vibe. It includes everything from mushroom adaptogen capsules for focus, a magnesium balm for restoration, essential oil roll-on for grounding, and the first-ever physical-to-digital AI-powered affirmation cards. It’s a modern, holistic way to take care of yourself, mente y cuerpo.

Yoto Player’s Latino Heritage Collection

For the little ones in your life, the screen-free Yoto Player is expanding its library with over 110 new Spanish-language audio titles just in time for Latino Heritage Month. The collection features traditional songs and educational content created in collaboration with producers from various Latin American countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and others, allowing kids to connect with the language and culture in a fun and imaginative way. It’s a great way to keep our traditions alive, and you’ll have your own Spanish learning helper at home.

Spin Master Dora the Explorer Collection

¡Vámonos! For Dora’s 25th anniversary, Spin Master is dropping a new toy collection that celebrates the iconic Latina explorer. Dora isn’t just a cartoon character; she’s a cultural icon who has taught millions of children Spanish and celebrated her heritage for over two decades. The new collection brings Dora’s spirit to life with interactive playsets and dolls that encourage imaginative play and bilingual learning. It’s the perfect way to pass down a love for adventure and the Spanish language to the next generation.