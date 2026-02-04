Bad Bunny is going to be giving us all a Super Bowl Halftime show that is going to be steeped in Puerto Rican pride. His historic halftime show is already getting Latinos across the country pumped. Everyone is claiming Puerto Rican heritage regardless of their own heritage. Everyone is shouting “¡WEPA!” in the streets while waving that Puerto Rican flag high. So, while you are getting into the music and the culture, treat yourself and your guests to some iconic Puerto Rican food to celebrate Super Bowl LX.

Nothing says Puerto Rican food like mofongo

@salimas_kitchen MOFONGO 🍌 fried green plantains mashed with fresh garlic, chicharrones (crispy pork skin), and butter… what’s not to love? It’s the perfect dish to fight away the post concert blues from Bad Bunny’s final residency show last night 🥲 Ingredients: 2 cups vegetable oil 3 green plantains 1 tbsp olive oil 4–5 garlic cloves 1 cup chicharrón (crispy pork skin) 1 tbsp butter, room temperature Directions: 1. Start by heating your oil too 350°F in a heavy duty pot or pan. While the oil is heating, prep the plantains by peeling and slicing them into 1 inch slices. 2. Once the oil is hot, fry plantain pieces on both sides until golden brown and cooked through (about 10 minutes). Once they are cooked, remove from the oil and dry on a paper towel lined plate. 3. In a large bowl or mortar and pestle add the olive oil and garlic cloves and mash. Add fried plantains, chicharrones, and butter and mash everything together until evenly combined. Add salt to taste. 4. To serve, fill a small bowl with your mofongo and flip onto a plate, to get that perfect dome-like shape. Serve with warm broth or a saucy dish of choice. #mofongo #plantain #puertoricanfood ♬ WELTITA – DJ ESTEBAN BACHATA INSTRUMENTAL – DjEstebannoe

Mofongo is a magical merging of green plantains, garlic, and chicharrón that brings La Isla del Encanto to your plate. The depth of flavor and the iconic pairing of ingredients is something that can only be created in the Caribbean. When it comes to Puerto Rican food, there is nothing like digging into mofongo with the ones you love.

If you are someone who likes to plan experiences, this is a fun way to do something together. Get some wooden mortars and pestles together and get everyone together around the table. You can cook the food needed to assemble the mofongo and add it to everyone’s mortar and pestle. Then, it becomes a competition. Who can create the perfect mofongo, which includes getting it out of the mortar and pestle in the iconic dome shape?

Bacalaítos are worth the work and hot grease for a Super Bowl appearance

Who doesn’t love a deliciously crisp and fried fritter? Bacalaítos will not only nourish you and your guests, it will also impress the Puerto Ricans in your life. Bacalaítos are made using the same technique as any fritter. You make a flour-based batter that also includes some salted cod. To bring the flavor, you want to add some sazon, oregano, and sofrito. Fry them up, and you have just created a flavor-packed snack that you will never forget.

You might be wondering what you can dip them in. Don’t you fret. There are so many options. You can make a garlic and caper dip to lean into a more vinegar-y flavor. Or, you can create mayoketchup, a very popular dipping sauce in Puerto Rico. To make this, you just add together ketchup, mayonnaise, and garlic powder. If you are feeling fancy, add a little bit of lemon juice.

You are going to want to get something sweet so let’s talk tembleque

Tembleque is a coconut milk-based pudding that brings the ease of island living in a small ramekin. The smooth and rich taste of heaven is enough to make anyone book a trip to Puerto Rico. Much like rice pudding, there is cinnamon and vanilla to add that kind of flavor profile that we love in a good Caribbean dessert. If you are feeling adventurous, a small amount of lime juice gives it a truly tropical feel.

These are just three dishes that you can make to feed your friends and family this weekend. We all know that the reason we are tuning into the Super Bowl is for the Bad Bunny concert. He is going to give us a night that we will never forget, filled with that boricua pride we are all claiming right now. Might as well lean in and fill your belly with some of the best Puerto Rican food available.