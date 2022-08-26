Raphy Pina Allowed To See 1-Year-Old Daughter Vida Isabelle After Months in Prison

wearemitu

After spending the last three months in prison, Puerto Rican music producer and manager Raphy Pina will finally be allowed to see his 1-year-old daughter Vida Isabelle that he shares with wife Natti Natasha, 35.

Music mogul Pina, 44, was sentenced to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine for illegally possessing firearms. As per Billboard, Pina spoke at his sentencing, pleading, “I ask you to let me return to my family, who is waiting for me… I want to see my [1-year-old] daughter learn to walk.”

Unfortunately, Pina was not able to see his daughter’s first steps earlier this month, which Natasha shared to their daughter’s Instagram account @queenvidaisabelle. The Aug. 4 video post showed Vida Isabelle walking right into her mother’s arms, and it is exactly as adorable as it sounds.

Natasha captioned the video with, “My dad and I agreed that the next photo would be when he got out [of prison], but Mom and I wanted to give you a surprise… I just took my first steps.” She continued, “My siblings, Mom, me, and a lot of people miss you but Mom says I will seee you soon.” Even cuter (if that was possible)? Vida Isabelle is a spitting image of dad Pina, which Natasha says was “all planned” so she would have “a clone” of her husband while he’s gone.

Fast forward to today, and we’re getting a little bit more Pina family content — and this time it’s fantastic news. As per another Instagram post shared to Vida Isabelle’s account, the 1-year-old will finally be allowed to visit her father in prison.

The photo shows the child looking at a laptop with a super-cute “surprised” face, with mother Natasha writing the caption, “Wow! Here reading the confirmation that I will see my dad, and I will show him a few steps I’m learning.” And yes, we’re tearing up right now.

While Pina began his sentence in May and still has years left, he was recently transferred to a U.S. federal prison from his original sentence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. This came after he took to Instagram to denounce the terrible jail conditions in his home island, writing, “I have the same uniform on from six days ago… [no] healthy food, zero clean water, a jail cell with no air conditioning or electricity.”

Still, Pina was famously able to attend his daughter Vida Isabelle’s first birthday party right before beginning his sentence, while on house arrest. At the time, the music producer captioned a video of the party with, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️A LIFE WITH PURPOSE ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”



There’s no doubt Pina’s children Mía, Monty, Chingui and Vida Isabelle, plus wife Natasha, are the most important thing in the world to him — and that the latest news gives him a bit more strength to go on.

