Quinceañera Turns Passion for Ballet and Christmas Into Winter Wonderland Party

Many young ladies consider hosting a quinceañera fiesta during the holidays as a dream come true. One Latina teenager transformed her party into a magical Christmas-themed extravaganza. She infused the beauty of winter‘s whites with the elegance of ballet, her passion.

In an interview with mitú, Jasmine Damirchi and her mother, Scarlette Damirchi, discussed the creative process. Moreover, they offered advice to families seeking inspiration for the big day.

“We decided on this theme because my daughter is a ballerina, and the Nutcracker season was approaching. I wanted to give her a winter wonderland theme from the snow scene in the ballet,” said the mom.

Her daughter added: “My favorite part of Christmas is seeing snow and the fantasy of a wonderland.”

The quinceañera and her parents hired a seasoned professional to help their dream come true

Reflecting on the Long Beach, California event in 2021, Damirchi described it as a dream come true. The quinceañera expressed no desire to change anything that day. Emphasizing the importance of having a clear vision and hiring a professional who understands and prioritizes it, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable experience.

“I first enjoyed walking into the ballroom and seeing my vision of a winter wonderland come to life. I enjoyed watching the waltz and my daughter dance in her white tutu to Swan Lake,” the mother shared. “My DJ was amazing, and he also made the evening special.”

Quinceañera decorating expert Alma Rodriguez made the party a reality using her extensive abilities

If you are considering a Christmas birthday party, Alma Rodriguez, the CEO of Penelope Designs with 20 years of experience, provided essential tips for a successful celebration.

In an interview with mitú, she pointed out that defining color is crucial as it sets the tone for the decoration. Second, adorn the walls with snowflakes, and third, incorporate many candles to foster a warm ambiance.

Furthermore, include Christmas trees of varying sizes and colors, chair covers made of white tulle for a voluminous effect, and glass vases filled with silver and blue balls.

“The most important element is to create a flower centerpiece that captures the event’s theme using elements related to Christmas,” she said. “You can add a deer or a bear. Or a small white tree branch with fairy lights.”

Aside from the traditional white, red and green incorporate alternative colors for a different touch

If you desire alternative colors beyond white, red, or green, the entrepreneur suggests sky blue, royal blue, rose, silver, emerald green, and gold.

Rodriguez reflected on her experience as an event organizer within the company, running alongside her sister, Silvia Holland, and mother, Caroline Hernandez. She expressed how much she loves to contribute to these special family moments.

“I enjoy creating the fairy tale experience. I love seeing moms and daughters coming together and bonding, and it’s very inspiring when I can capture their vision,” she concluded.

