Let’s face it: a carne asada with family and friends is one of the best summer plans in existence. Mix one cup solecito, a dash of chisme with your tías, a tablespoon (ok, more) of fire salsa, tender meat, tortillas on the side, and yes, an ice-cold beer (or two). Sure, beach days are great, but a Sunday carne asada with loved ones is unbeatable. That’s why getting invited to a carne asada is an honor— they’re that good.

Now, of course, every family has their own way of doing a carne asada right. Your abuela might safeguard her marinade recipe as if it holds the secrets to Area 51’s aliens. Meanwhile, your dad has become the official meat buyer in the family, while your tío says he knows how to grill the meat better than anyone. Each of these steps are crucial to executing a perfect carne asada, and one look at social media shows that each person has their own special tricks to getting it right.

I need a carne asada so bad rn

If you want to host your own summer get-together soon and are wondering about the best carne asada tips, we’ve got you. Ahead, find all the best carne asada tips and tricks we’ve found on social media that will bring your barbecue game to the next level.

the mexican in me wants to host a carne asada and invite all my friends

Just one warning. Making a delicious carne asada might bring some neighbors to your home… which will make the party even funner. As they say, dónde comen dos comen tres:

Got the whole neighborhood smelling my carne asada 🥩

First step: selecting the best cut of meat

On Reddit, people are debating what cut of meat makes for the best carne asada… and there are many options to choose from.

One Redditor wrote that they always “get flank steak from Costco,” while another says they typically go for “simple grilled [skirt]” steak instead. One user from Mexico City said the kind of meat you use can vary depending on the occasion: “As someone from Mexico City the most common meat for local version of ‘carnes asadas’ is Arrachera (marinated meat), Sirloin, thin beef steak (bistec), also add chistorra or longaniza.”

If you're gonna make "Carne Asada"…. do it right!!

Skirt steak is the only way to do it!

Skirt steak is the only way to do it!

Authentico!

Arrachera, which usually refers to skirt steak, seems like the most common choice in many Latino households. One user recommends, “I take my arrachera cut (skirt steak) and have my butcher prepare it in thin slices after tenderizing and cleaning it.” Still, yet another user says they alternate between arrachera and ribeye, while another agreed: “I’ve honestly been a big fan of ribeye recently.” One other person said that if you’re using ribeye, opt for a “thin cut.”

Interestingly, others prefer to go for a meat cut called “carne ranchera,” or flap steak, which is often more tender. That looks a bit like this:

This is carne ranchera. A very exciting cut of meat. This is perfect for street tacos, burritos, nachos, etc., I believe an overnight tequila marinade will be the way to go on this bad boy!

Conversely, others prefer chuck roast, which has a higher fat content, is many times cheaper, and may need a longer cooking time. One X user called this cut a “Mexican trade secret” for carne asadas:

Thinly sliced chuck roast. Used widely for "carne asada" in Mexican households. a lot of nice marbling and tender meat for ~6 dollars a pound. Ask your butcher to slice it for you or slice at home if good with knife. Giving out mexican trade secrets here folks

Some costillas always work, too:

Picked up some costillas y asada along with some queso fresco for the first time at La Carnicería Meat Market. Time to get some smoke on these meats and cheese without cooking them 👌🏽🔥🥩💨

And then, the crucial marinade— if you should even marinade it at all

Okay, so now we’ve arrived at the most controversial part of making a carne asada: the marinade (or lack thereof).

Interestingly, some carne asada connoisseurs say you should not marinate the meat at all, and simply use salt. On Reddit, many users say that a high-quality meat should be paired with salt, and possibly some black pepper. “In Sonora, which is what I am most familiar with, you just use salt and maybe pepper,” they wrote. “Sonora is known throughout Mexico as having some of the best beef so you don’t have to do too much to enjoy it.”

Another user agreed, “In Mexico dry rubs are not traditional, just salt,” and yet another Redditor added, “As many have noted, some simple grilled [skirt steak] with lime/ salt/ pepper is common.” Many recommend using coarse salt instead of table salt, though.

As one carne asada lover wrote, “The biggest mistake people make with Mexican meat marinades is over doing them… The flavor is in the salsa, not the meat.” In fact, some say people only use marinades “to tenderize some tough cuts,” while others say that using just salt is the “authentic” way. We told you there was some controversy with this subject!

Of course, lots of people marinate their carne asada, which can come out amazing, too. Especially if you do so for several hours before the barbecue:

Marinade for 8 hrs. Then you will be turned into carne asada 🌮

Some people even choose to make the marinade the night before to make it more “marinadey,” which we fully understand:

I like to make my marinades the night before I slap the meat in…feel like it’s more marinadey that way 😛



I like to make my marinades the night before I slap the meat in…feel like it's more marinadey that way 😛

Carne Asade recipe from a Poblana amiga 🇲🇽

So what to put in this marinade? That depends on who you ask. On Reddit, one user who swears that “the best approach to authentic carne asada is less ingredients, less fuss” says you can still use “light beer when the meat is on the grill” for extra taste. Another pro tip? Cleaning the grill with half a white onion to bring unexpected, subtle flavor. Yet another person recommended a similar technique, cooking the meat alongside jalapeños and green onion for taste.

Others prefer to the “Southern” way and use an orange-based marinade. For this, you can mix Seville orange juice, pepper, and crushed garlic, add your meat, and “marinate for [three] hours.” Another said you can add blended, seedless, dried chiles such as ancho or guajillo to the marinade, too.

Many say that marinades involving “citric juices, garlic powder and some Mexican beer” will work well, or simply some OJ, “salt, pepper, lime, and beer.”

Making 5 pounds of carne asada tonight. Learned this from my Mexican buddy’s mother as she lamented not having grandchildren yet.



Making 5 pounds of carne asada tonight. Learned this from my Mexican buddy's mother as she lamented not having grandchildren yet.

Rub vigorously with Lawry's seasoned salt. Dice into cubes. Put into ziplock bag and fill with orange juice until covered. Marinate 1 hour.

If you want to go the more complex route, though, there’s a lot you can do with your marinade. One X user swears by mixing “beer, mirin, jalapeños, Ancho, coriander, lime zest and juice, whole garlic head, spring onions, seasoning, pinch of sugar” and… kiwi. Don’t knock it ’til you try it!

Carne Asada

Using sirloin, heady mixture of beer, mirin, jalapenos, Ancho, coriander, lime zest and juice, whole garlic head, spring onions, seasoning, pinch of sugar, kiwi fruit



24 hours , then seared over flame 🔥🇲🇽#carneasada #bbq pic.twitter.com/j0ORE3SbM9 — Greg Emmerson (@gregemmerson_) May 24, 2024

Similarly, one Reddit user said they swear by mixing spices including “black pepper, oregano, canela cinnamon, clove, allspice, cumin, salt, [MSG], fresh garlic, citrus, [and] annatto” for their marinade.

Some people prefer recipes by trusty food blogs instead. On Reddit, one user says they swear by this Serious Eats marinade, which combines chiles, chipotle peppers, orange and lime juice, brown sugar, cilantro, garlic, cumin, and coriander. It definitely sounds amazing!

That marinade also brings in soy sauce, which surprisingly enough, is something many people swear by. Home cook Mely Martinez from Mexico in My Kitchen says that this is a “secret” ingredient of many Mexican restaurants, and is often added to fajita dishes. The more you know!

For the marinade, one X user says combining everything in a plastic bag and adding the meat is the way to go— extra points if you let it sit for 24 hours:

This week on Cooking with Roberto I gave out my carne asada marinate and recipe. You can also combine all seasonings with the juices and then add the meat to the bowl or ziploc bag. For best results don't cut corners. Follow my recipe. Enjoy!

And when in a pinch, one X user swears this seasoning changed the “carne asada game” for them— so we’ll leave this here:

this bitch the 1 not the 2 changed my whole carne asada game

One consensus we found? Don’t use Tampico juice… which we didn’t know was a thing in the first place.

All in all, many people on Reddit agree that “A good cut cooked properly will carry all the taste that you need,” and that “The biggest mistake people make with Mexican meat marinades is over doing them.” Agree or not?!

Now, it’s time to get grilling

Now it’s time to get to the “asada” part of this whole affair.

As mentioned previously, grilling your meat alongside vegetables will give it an extra boost of flavor— and will also give you a great side dish. Of course, once the vegetables are roasted, you have the recipe for a great salsita. One Redditor recommends, “Don’t forget to cut the meat thin to cook it faster. Most of the flavor comes from the salsas and sides you put on your grilled meat when you are assembling your taco.”

Labor Day Carne Asada🥩🔥



Here's a lil guide to a quick Mexican cookout 1/4🧵



Labor Day Carne Asada🥩🔥

Here's a lil guide to a quick Mexican cookout 1/4🧵

First off, right after firing the grill and cleaning it. you cook the veggies for the salsa– white onion, red onion, tomatoes, jalapeño/habanero peppers to make a killer salsa tatemada

Apart from your vegetables, you can also heat your tortillas “directly on the grill.” One Reddit user gave us all a great step-by-step: “Throw a couple of corn tortillas in a pan with some cheese , prepare a guacamole, nopales and cambray onions in a grill, as well as potatoes and chiles verdes. Buy some fried pork skin.” Very into all of this!

Apart from getting your tortillas, veggies, and salsas just right, how about the actual cooking of the meat?

On Reddit, one user recommends using a flap top grill to “caramelize the outside” of your meat and get a “nice crust.” Others on the platform say the best carne asada comes from cooking it on a mesquite instead. Conversely, Mexico in My Kitchen suggests using a charcoal grill at medium-high heat for eight to 10 minutes per side. “Cut the beef into thin strips and serve it with corn tortillas,” and you’re done.

Of course, some salsa de tomatillo on the side never hurts:

Botanita🔥 de carne asada 🥩 con salsa de tomatillo molcacajeteada🔥🪅🥩🎊🍅 🎉🍺🪅🔥

And what about leftovers?

For leftovers, which is of course a Latina mom favorite, one X user recommends taking leftover meat and salsa from carne asadas and “[mixing] it together” in a pan alongside tortillas. Done:

Leftover fajita and salsa from the carne asada this weekend. Mix it together and there you go. Don't ever say I didn't give y'all any tips. #WalleWorld #txlege

And if you want to store leftovers for longer, you can always freeze your carne asada and make some tacos whenever you want:

I totally forgot that some of our last batch of carne adovada survived long enough to make it to the freezer in 8oz bags…it’s a rare occurrence 🤣



Carne tacos for lunch! pic.twitter.com/6tdOueCC8W — Mac (@mac_actual) March 14, 2024

Another pro tip? If you ever need to make room-temperature Jarritos ice-cold just in time for your carne asada, maybe try this:

JARRITOS PRO TIP: if you ever have two room temperature Jarritos that you need to speed freeze, get two paper towels wet and wrap them around the Jarritos. Throw in the fridge and within 15-20 minutes they'll be pretty chilled 👌

And now you have all the best tips, tricks, and family recipes for a perfect carne asada this summer.