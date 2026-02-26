We all know about the major Latino population areas. Cubans in South Florida. Mexicans in Texas and California. Puerto Ricans in New York. But what about smaller communities across the country? From rural America to major cities, the population is growing and in some unexpected places. Here are 5 facts about the Latino population you probably didn’t know.

North Dakota is becoming increasingly Latino

Where I am right now. North Dakota. Working on the ground. My fave thing to do as a journalist. Being on the ground. And in case you’re wondering why am I in North Dakota? It’s because this state has seen the greatest percentage growth of Latinos in the last decade. Hello futuro. pic.twitter.com/OuMQE5n9fV — Maria Hinojosa 🥑 (@Maria_Hinojosa) July 24, 2022

The Great Plains include North Dakota and South Dakota. North Dakota’s Latino population has more than doubled in the last decade. The 148 percent growth is attributed to the oil industry, with significant growth in the western part of the state. The state ranks 48th for Latino population size, but was 2nd for Latino population growth per capita. Due to North Dakota’s small population of 799,358, the growth of the Latino population is significant. The Latino population grew in North Dakota from 7,786 in 2000 to 33,412 in 2020.

Virginia is home to the largest Bolivian population

The Bolivian community in Virginia is strong. Entrepreneurial. And thriving. We have to keep showing up. We have to keep coming back and we have to let them know that we exist to help them be even more #successful. My message this weekend was simple: “que si se puede” pic.twitter.com/R61rPbBYjk — Secretary Juan Pablo Segura (@juanpablo4VA) August 5, 2025

Bolivians have made a home for themselves in Virginia. More specifically, a strong network of chain migration from the Valle Alto region of Cochabamba in Bolivia has contributed to a strong presence. Most have settled in Fairfax and Arlington counties, suburbs of Washington. The population has grown steadily from 8,800 in 2000 to 34,772 in 2020. The area became a Bolivian enclave because it was a Bolivian enclave. The steady migration from the Valle Alto region to Virginia has created a cultural shift. The area is filled with cultural organizations and authentic restaurants bringing Bolivia to Old Dominion.

Salvadorans are the largest Latino demographic in Washington DC and Maryland

As a kid in the DC area, I never understood why Mexico was such a big deal – there are way more Salvadorans, right? pic.twitter.com/L4JAgR1mZg March 12, 2021

Salvadorans account for 32 percent of Latinos living in Washington. It is the second-largest Salvadoran population after Los Angeles. Migration from El Salvador to the Washington area rapidly increased in the 1980s as people fled the Salvadoran civil war. Roughly 288,000 to 315,000 Salvadorans live in the Washington-metro area. Approximately 16,000 to 22,000 live within Washington city limits. The cultural influence of the community is prevalent through the most beloved way: food. The growing population has contributed several pupuserias to the city and suburbs.

The Big Easy holds the largest Honduran community in the U.S.

In 2021, the largest Hispanic group in metro New Orleans was Honduran, representing 32% of the metro Hispanic population, versus only 2% of the national Hispanic population. These figures point to metro New Orleans as a Honduran migration hub: https://t.co/3o3o8GiYLg#NOLA #Data pic.twitter.com/yhO4DMADCU — The Data Center (@noladatacenter) July 1, 2023

New Orleans is home to the largest Honduran community in the country. The city experienced significant surges in the Honduran community after Hurricane Mitch in 1998 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The two devastating natural disasters left behind destruction across the region, and Honduran laborers moved to the area for work. They were crucial in rebuilding the city after both hurricanes. According to some estimates, the Honduran community represents 29 to 32 percent of the Latino population in New Orleans, as of 2018. The number represents a steady increase in the community.

Four states reached a Latino population of 1 million in 2020

Although there are more than 1 million Latinos in North Carolina, the state only has six Latino elected officials. One solution? Improving the communication gap. (via @WFAE)https://t.co/jNnRw6t5IZ — NPR (@NPR) March 6, 2022

North Carolina, Georgia, Washington, and Massachusetts reached the Million-Residents States milestone. This means that as of 2020, these four states have Latino populations of at least 1 million. In North Carolina, for example, that represents a 195.2 percent growth from 2000 to 2020. The Latino population in 2000 was 378,963. As of the 2020 census, the Latino population of North Carolina is 1,118,596. Georgia told a similar story with the Latino population growing 158.1 percent from 435,227 in 2000 to 1,123,457 in 2020.

The numbers prove one thing: the Latino population will continue to grow. It is the first time in history that non-white babies are outpacing the birth of white babies. Between 2000 and 2020, the Latino population in the U.S. grew 75 percent from 35.3 million to 62.1 million.