USPS Rolls Out New Series of Stamps Honoring Mariachi

On Friday, the United States Postal Service released their new series of stamps, honoring what might be the most widely recognized icon of Mexican music and culture: the mariachi.

The history of the mariachi dates back to the late 18th or early 19th century when they first emerged in central Mexico. The word “mariachi” has Indigineous origins, potentially derived from the language of the Coca people.

The five stamps were designed by Rafael López, who was intentional about showcasing a different performer, wearing a different charro suit, and holding a different instrument in every stamp.

They are all graphic and colorful, with vibrant backdrops set amid city skylines, mirroring the textured intricacy of papel picado, traditionally used to create banners.

In an Associated Press interview with López, who grew up in Mexico City and is also a mariachi, he commented on how thrilled he was to see something that started in Mexico grow and become part of the culture of the United States as well.

Being a member of a mariachi orchestra served as inspiration for the designs, along with movie posters from Mexico’s golden age of cinema and old school U.S. travel posters.

“I wanted to have that quality of nostalgia,” López offered. “I didn’t want it to look modern but rather like something we would remember from when we were kids.” López is incredibly proud to be able to share the celebration that is mariachi tradition with others.

“This is a big step for our culture, a beautiful step,” he stated. Much of the Latinx community seems to share in his excitement, with many social media posts showing support.

One user commented, “We are so excited about these stamps!” Another added, “Beautiful!! Love the colors!”

There’s no doubt about it, cielitos lindos — these stamps alegran los corazones.

