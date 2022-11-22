The Mexico vs Poland Game Ended in a Draw but These 5 Memes Took the W

wearemitu

The Mexico vs Poland draw, where both teams left the field without a single point, is a disappointing development even if it isn’t all that surprising. Nobody is expecting either of these teams to go all the way, so watching them play 97 minutes worth of keep away was nothing in comparison to Argentina‘s shocking loss against Saudi Arabia.

Still, even the worst World Cup games inspire some of the tournament’s best memes. To celebrate the online hilarity that ensues in each game’s wake, we wanted to keep you up-to-date on the best Latin American memes of the 2022 World Cup.

Without further ado, here are the five best memes of this morning’s Mexico vs Poland game:

5. There is peace between nations

BREAKING: The Region has brokered a peace treaty between Poland and Mexico. pic.twitter.com/T74soHcVpE — Joseph S. Pete (@nwi_jsp) November 22, 2022

Watching Poland miss a PK against Mexico while sitting in a Mexican restaurant in Poland is a surreal experience. 🇵🇱🇲🇽⚽️ #MEXPOL #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WtrXzOcacN — Jay Watts, CMAA (@GamedayEveryday) November 22, 2022

The battle between Mexico and Poland wasn’t exactly to the death, but there is undoubtedly some animosity between two teams who couldn’t score a single point between them.

However, we’re of the opinion that the drama needs to stay on the field. When the game is over, all that matters is that we get to take that animosity and turn it into odd culinary fusions like this.

4. Fans of both Mexico and Poland will lay waste to Chicago

Mexico v Poland on Tuesday threatens to rupture the Chicagoland area — Carlos (@ballesteros_312) November 19, 2022

There are cities with more Mexicans and there are cities with more Poles but there are no cities with more Mexicans and Poles than Chicago. Tuesday's World Cup match between Mexico and Poland will be a Chicagopacalypse. Bombs away 🇲🇽🇵🇱 — Casey Toner (@ctoner) November 21, 2022

Chicago is ready for Mexico vs. Poland. Are you? pic.twitter.com/uGrHMYVZby — Mystery Science Tweetmaker 3000 (@BvrlyTweetmaker) November 22, 2022

Poland vs Mexico on Tuesday Chicago is about to be in shambles — kk.jpg (@bigbvrgvndy) November 19, 2022

The Windy City is home to a unique blend of ethnic populations, but none are quite as pronounced as the city’s Mexican and Polish communities. Because of that, World Cup fans are worried that Chicago will burn regardless of who won the game. Thankfully, the pandemonium seems to be at a minimum, but still…let’s keep our eyes on them.

3. If either team wins this game, Argentina will be in shambles

Argentina only rely on themselves after Poland and Mexico drew. Two wins for Argentina and they qualify for the Round of 16 at the World Cup.🇦🇷 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2022

Messi watching Mexico-Poland end in a draw pic.twitter.com/IrdqviVRHD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2022

No one:



Literally no one:



Argentina fans praying for a draw between Poland and Mexico: pic.twitter.com/Eqvb2BKLy6 — Troll Football (@Troll_Fotballl) November 22, 2022

Now Mexico needs to beat Poland, then we need to beat Mexico and Poland needs to beat Saudi Arabia so we all get to the final game with 3 points pic.twitter.com/YOkz4SpZCT — Emilio (@EmilioBusta17) November 22, 2022

After Argentina’s surprise loss in their game against Saudi Arabia, they were hoping and praying for today’s outcome. When all was said and done, Mexico and Poland both walked off the field with just one point.

Still, Argentina is at the bottom of Group C’s leaderboard. They need to play perfectly from now until December 2 to even think about making it to the quarterfinals. But this draw? It helps.

2. The refs are showing no mercy…to Mexico

this ref every time poland fouls mexico pic.twitter.com/RRy5IBmulo — not kalani 🇵🇸 (@rajavocative) November 22, 2022

This referee that officiated this Mexico vs Poland is literally the best ref of this tournament.



He allowed free football, if you’re kicked, get up and continue 🤣🤣



#MEXPOL — Chinaza #PeterObi-HypeMan Ⓜ️ (@MuchTalksBlog1) November 22, 2022

The refs whenever Mexico’s players get shoved or hurt vs when Poland’s even get touched #SeleccionMexicana #FIFAWorldCup #MexicovsPoland pic.twitter.com/knYMJV8wGV — Brenda Leal (@brenda_v_) November 22, 2022

One of the highlights of the Mexico vs Poland game, depending on who you were rooting for, was how few stoppages there were. No matter how hard any player shed their crocodile tears, the refs were not having it.

At certain points throughout, the game did start to feel like a 97-minute-long bout of keep-away. Additionally, some fans felt like the refs were favoring Poland over Mexico. However, everyone agreed it was nice to see a game without too many interruptions.

1. This Mexico vs Poland game was kind of…boring

ok denmark and tunisia being 0-0 and now mexico poland this kinda boring pic.twitter.com/JN3eM2Ji9t — ً🫧 (@hanbinregime) November 22, 2022

Both Poland & Mexico have set up in a way that’s not only really passive when both have options to press man to man, but that they can’t create overloads anywhere in attack, it’s lead to a really dull affair so far & probably the most boring game of the World Cup — Johyan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JohyanCruyff) November 22, 2022

Poland and Mexico both should be banned from the World Cup. Such a boring game. — TDR (@TDRxLFC) November 22, 2022

Thankfully, the refs weren’t too interested in stopping the game, if they could help it. But fans from both sides of the aisle agreed that the Mexico vs Poland game wasn’t anything to write home about, unfortunately. It’s always a bit of a disappointment when the teams are forced to accept a draw, but come on…give us something.

Bonus Meme: Mexico vs Poland Netflix adaptation, anyone?

If Poland vs Mexico was broadcasted on Netflix pic.twitter.com/CPJxpjW4LK — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 22, 2022

Netflix, are you hearing us?

