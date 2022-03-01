One Twitter User Says They Are Giving Up ‘Trying’ for Lent This Year — This and 14 More Hilarious Responses on the Subject

wearemitu

Officially running from Wednesday, March 2 to Thursday, April 14, Lent is a Christian tradition that is meant to represent the 40 days and nights Jesus Christ spent fasting and praying in the desert.

These six weeks extend from Ash Wednesday all the way up to Easter, and are meant to be a time to reflect on Jesus Christ’s sacrifice, think about our own mortality, and of course, recognize our sins and make some sacrifices ourselves. A.K.A., giving up luxuries ranging from meat, to sugary desserts like tres leches, to alcohol, to anything else you regularly enjoy.

While fasting is the most common form of celebrating Lent, food and drinks aren’t the only things you can give up: more and more people are deciding to give up social media, TV, and even negativity (we always have our despojo rituals ready, anyway).

Now, Twitter is blowing up with hilarious responses on what everyone is giving up for Lent. Read on for some lighthearted laughs.

1. It’s 2022, and after two years into a pandemic, giving up trying sounds pretty perfect!

I asked a child what they would give up for lent, they replied "trying" and I couldn't agree more. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) March 1, 2022

2. BRB, we’re emailing our landlords this tweet. We’ll let you know how it goes.

I’m giving up paying rent for lent 😌🙏🏼 — frankie (@francessldb) March 1, 2022

3. Simple, to the point, 10 out of 10, no notes.

This year, for Lent, I’m giving up. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 1, 2022

4. Holding onto fun girl’s nights all of Lent actually sounds pretty amazing.

Let’s give up men for lent. 🙏🏽 — ZANDISILE (@Shoun_B) March 1, 2022

5. Reporting: we are in this tweet and we don’t like it.

For lent I should give up my excuses and actually get my life together hey — $amantha (@4NGATA) March 1, 2022

6. Let’s call it like it is — Wordle is addicting, and giving it up is probably more of a sacrifice than giving up our morning cafecitos.

Some of you are giving up Wordle for Lent, right? — Tim Schenck (@FatherTim) March 1, 2022

7. Ah, Facebook comments.

A post on FB asked what they should give up for lent and someone goes "the catholic church" 😭😭😭😭 — Theo EMD ❤ (@jabronibeatn) February 28, 2022

8. Hallelujah!

For Lent I'm giving up people that serve no purpose but stress — Suugah Boogah (@N_Doemostmuted) March 1, 2022

9. This is definitely a Lent sacrifice we are 100% on board with.

Giving up bras for Lent — Midge (@mxmclain) February 27, 2022

10. In the words of Natasha Bedingfield, we’re giving up our inhibitions, living our lives with arms wide open and leaving the rest “Unwritten.”

For Lent this year I'm giving up my inhibitions and feeling the rain on my skin — John Chobani (@CHlCKENSTRlP) March 1, 2022

11. We’re okay with giving up sugar, wine, meat… but this?! A whole new ballpark.

For lent I’m giving up going through my bf’s phone — angelina ♎︎ (@angelinatsosa) March 1, 2022

12. LOL.

For lent this year I decided that I’m giving up being a dumbass, hbu? — david (@morenitochulo97) March 1, 2022

13. You can bury us with our $7 Starbucks iced coffees.

I’m contemplating giving up Starbucks for Lent but those stupid $7 iced coffees are the only motivation to drag myself out of bed some mornings. — haley (@haley_darling) March 1, 2022

