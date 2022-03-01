One Twitter User Says They Are Giving Up ‘Trying’ for Lent This Year — This and 14 More Hilarious Responses on the Subject
Officially running from Wednesday, March 2 to Thursday, April 14, Lent is a Christian tradition that is meant to represent the 40 days and nights Jesus Christ spent fasting and praying in the desert.
These six weeks extend from Ash Wednesday all the way up to Easter, and are meant to be a time to reflect on Jesus Christ’s sacrifice, think about our own mortality, and of course, recognize our sins and make some sacrifices ourselves. A.K.A., giving up luxuries ranging from meat, to sugary desserts like tres leches, to alcohol, to anything else you regularly enjoy.
While fasting is the most common form of celebrating Lent, food and drinks aren’t the only things you can give up: more and more people are deciding to give up social media, TV, and even negativity (we always have our despojo rituals ready, anyway).
Now, Twitter is blowing up with hilarious responses on what everyone is giving up for Lent. Read on for some lighthearted laughs.
1. It’s 2022, and after two years into a pandemic, giving up trying sounds pretty perfect!
2. BRB, we’re emailing our landlords this tweet. We’ll let you know how it goes.
3. Simple, to the point, 10 out of 10, no notes.
4. Holding onto fun girl’s nights all of Lent actually sounds pretty amazing.
5. Reporting: we are in this tweet and we don’t like it.
6. Let’s call it like it is — Wordle is addicting, and giving it up is probably more of a sacrifice than giving up our morning cafecitos.
7. Ah, Facebook comments.
8. Hallelujah!
9. This is definitely a Lent sacrifice we are 100% on board with.
10. In the words of Natasha Bedingfield, we’re giving up our inhibitions, living our lives with arms wide open and leaving the rest “Unwritten.”
11. We’re okay with giving up sugar, wine, meat… but this?! A whole new ballpark.
12. LOL.
13. You can bury us with our $7 Starbucks iced coffees.
