It’s ‘Wednesday’… on Ice! Watch This Figure Skater Recreate the Show’s Iconic Dance

16-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva went viral this week after performing a routine influenced by Netflix’s Tim Burton show, “Wednesday.” The Latino-led Netflix original is already iconic, quickly becoming one of the most-watched shows in the streaming service’s history.

Valieva goes viral

Valieva’s performance blew up on TikTok and Twitter, garnering millions of views. At the beginning of the routine, Valieva enters the ice with an introduction courtesy of Thing, Wednesday’s pet hand.

First, Valieva skates to the show’s theme song, composed by Danny Elfman. Then, she moves to the dance seen in episode four of the Netflix original series, set to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps. Finally, she transitions into the routine’s finale, set to “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga. The singer even gave Valieva a shoutout after the video went viral.

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

Of course, Valieva made time to show off some of her, no pun intended, killer moves during the routine.

One of Russia’s up-and-coming stars

Valieva is already on the fast track to becoming one of the most popular and well-regarded figure skaters in Russia. For this now-viral performance, she took home the silver medal for the women’s senior championship division at the 2023 Russian Figure Staking Championships.

A fan page on TikTok commented, writing, “It took me so long to work out that it was Kamila,” adding, “I’m sorry but she’s gorgeous in this.” Fans of the dance love the way Valieva incorporates the original moves with her own skating routine, and how she manages to impress the crowd while having a ton of fun in the process.

Olympic skater Kamila Valieva did Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance on ice pic.twitter.com/4gwjc1cvX0 — scaryclip (@scaryclip_) December 28, 2022

However, Valieva is still facing a possible doping ban

However, Valieva’s detractors can’t seem to get over the fact that the 16-year-old skater is currently embroiled in a doping scandal that’s threatening to derail her entire career. In November 2022, Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication often used as a performance-enhancing drug.

As a result of the positive test, the World Anti-Doping Agency intends to ban Valieva from competition for four years. Consequently, the ban would prevent her from competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Furthermore, the Court of Arbitration for Sport is pursuing a complete disqualification of results dating back to the previous Christmas.

Russia’s own Anti-Doping Agency eventually cleared Valieva following an appeal from the skater herself. As a result, she was allowed to continue competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. However, the case is still under review by international agencies like the WADA.

