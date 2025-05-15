Jose Cuervo knows how to throw a party! I was recently lucky enough to be invited by the legacy brand for a jam-packed long weekend filled with tequila, amazing hotels, fascinating tours, and even a music festival. The whole experience was a whirlwind, kicking off on Friday, May 2, 2025, when I left Los Angeles, and wrapping up on Monday, May 5, 2025, when I departed from Mexico. Let me tell you about my incredible weekend in Mexico, guided by the wonderful folks at Jose Cuervo.

It all began, as it should, with a tequila tasting in Guadalajara

After a quick flight and a shuttle ride from the airport, it was time to freshen up and get ready for our first adventure. The evening began with a guided tasting of Jose Cuervo tequila, led by the knowledgeable and engaging brand ambassadors, Breelyn Shelkey and Sean Stuart. We savored the nuances of the blanco, reposado, cristalino, and añejo flavors. The tasting took place in the gorgeous gardens of Loco Marino, a restaurant with stunning scenery that made each sip even more enjoyable.

Being the first day, everyone invited on the trip was still learning about everyone and feeling out the vibes. Admittedly, starting with a tequila tasting broke the ice and started what would be a whirlwind weekend of new friendship and immaculate vibes. After the tasting, we were treated to a sit-down dinner with each course being paired with Cuervo cocktails.

The restaurant was a certified vibe with an ambiance that can only be created in Mexico. As the meals flowed and the drinks poured, the excitement for the weekend kept building. If this was our first experience for the weekend, we were excited to experience what Jose Cuervo planned for the rest of our time.

Our first night was spent at the Hilton Guadalajara Midtown, and I would be remiss if I didn’t share the views from the room. Located in the Italia Providencia, the hotel is in the middle of everything you would want. You can walk to countless shops, restaurants, and bars. Finding transportation is also a breeze if you need to venture out into the city. Everyone will tell you that it is the best place to stay when visiting Guadalajara.

The second day involved a train and music festival in an agave field

We met in the lobby for a quick breakfast, knowing that soon we would be making our way to Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico, the birthplace of, well, tequila. The trip to Tequila was a special experience as we all loaded onto the Jose Cuervo Express. That’s right. Jose Cuervo has a train that took us from Guadalajara to Tequila. I wasn’t fully prepared for how beautiful this experience would be.

As Guadalajara slipped away, we marveled as rural Mexico showed herself in all her glory. Rolling hills and open fields ran into towering mountains. Small towns lined the railway, and there was a rodeo underway as we scuttled along. It wasn’t long until we started to see the famed agave fields that let us know we were getting closer to the next part of our adventure.

The hotel in Tequila was straight out of a Mexican fairytale. Hotel Solar de las Ánimas is located right next to the town square and offers an easy walk into town to explore the shops and vendors set up around the church. It was truly an incredible place to call home for two days.

From the picturesque courtyards to the refreshing pool, Hotel Solar de las Ánimas is a must-stay if you are ever treating yourself to a Jose Cuervo-centric trip to Mexico. Everything you could need for a stay was thought through by the staff of this hotel.

Off to the Akamba Music Festival presented by Jose Cuervo

If you’re looking for a unique friends’ trip to Mexico, make sure you check out the Akamba Music Festival. Trust me, this is not your typical music festival. The incredible DJ lineup plays all night long. It is also a one-day festival which is honestly a perfect situation.

The Akamba Music Festival leans into what makes Jose Cuervo and Tequila truly magical: the agave fields. Setting a music festival in the middle of an agave field might sound out of this world, and that’s because it is. You are in the middle of a neon-lit dance party surrounded by the plants that make the tequila you are drinking (and the cups you drink from!)

The music was playing, the sun was setting, and the drinks were flowing. It was the moment that, for many of us, friendships started to form. In the middle of nowhere with no cell phone service, we connected and danced as if the world outside the agave fields did not exist. The party was in full swing, and for a moment, we forgot that we were only visiting this special place.

Our last full day was spent learning about Jose Cuervo and the tequila-making process

On our last full day, Jose Cuervo arranged a tour of La Rojeña, the factory that creates the famous tequila. The tour gave us a very detailed look into the process of creating the beloved spirit. Along the way, we got to try the different stages of the tequila making process from the roasted agave to tequila that has been aged for 18 months.

At first, we tasted the roasted agave, which tasted like sweet potato pie. We were given tequila that was not fully aged to experience what Jose Cuervo tastes like when it is 55 percent alcohol. Imagine being able to breathe fire like a dragon. That was the vibe.

Who doesn’t like a stroll through a factory making your favorite spirit?

What could possibly top the incredible weekend? How about a show at Hacienda El Centenario. The property has been in the Cuervo family for centuries. In 1758, the family was first granted permission to grow agave for tequila production for the Spanish monarchy. The property has grown to become an incredible events venue that is one of the most magical backdrops you can experience on a special day.

A rooftop dinner at this stunning oasis proved to be a thoughtfully magical ending to an unforgettable trip. As the sun set on our last day, we spent the night eating, drinking, and dancing as a live mariachi band played. The trip, while a whirlwind of food, drinks, music, and dancing, not only offered a glimpse into the world-renowned tequila brand but also unapologetically reflected a deep love and appreciation for Mexico and Mexican culture.

The trip was incredible, but the friendships made are the magical takeaway

Spending a weekend with strangers is always a little nerve-wracking. There isn’t a guarantee that everyone will get along, and personalities might clash. Yet, with Jose Cuervo curating a fast-paced adventure, it created a magical space for everyone to connect. We were all along for the ride into a weekend that, no matter how much preparation, we could have never prepared for in any lifetime. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Muchas gracias, Jose Cuervo. I have never loved Mexico more.