Culture

Eva Longoria’s New Show ‘Brown-ish’ Sparked a Twitter Debate About the Term ‘Latinx’

By May 20, 2021 at 3:01 pm
Photos via Getty Images/Twitter

Eva Longoria definitely got more than she bargained for recently. On Wednesday, the producer/director/actress announced that she was in talks with Kenya Barris (the creator of “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish,” and “Mixed-ish”) to create a new spinoff show called “Brown-ish”.

The announcement was as follows: “Barris and Eva Longoria had been bouncing around ideas for brown-ish, which would revolve around a modern Latinx family.”

While that statement seemed innocuous enough, the possibility of another show from Kenya Barris as well as the use of the term “Latinx” made the discussion catch on like wildfire.

Not only were people tired of the same old formula Barris uses to make shows (the “-ish” thing especially), but people were also wary of the type of show that a show called “Brown-ish” would turn out to be. Latinos from many different countries, races, and cultures chimed in about how problematic a show like this could be.

“Latinx is not a race,” wrote one Twitter user. “And posing a Latinx family as “brown” only contributes to “mestizaje” narratives that have systemically erased Indigenous, Black and Asian communities in the region.”

Another person wrote: “Ummmmmm….. calling it brownish would imply that a Latinx family can’t be Black…as an Afro-Latino I have to ask…WHO ASKED FOR THIS!!! Like….”

Another person made assumptions, based off of Barris’s previous shows, on what a show like “Brown-ish” would look like: “I’m picturing 1 white American parent and 1 Mestizo hispanic parent. The kids won’t know how to speak Spanish. We will get episodes about how the kids don’t feel Hispanic enough or American enough. That is Hollywood’s ONLY image of a ‘modern’ family.”

But above all, the outcry over the “Brown-ish” announcement centered around the press release’s use of the word “Latinx”.

As one Twitter user said: “WTF…just goes to show their not really interested in authentically depicting Latinos…Obviously their target audience is that 3% who use the term latinX and not the other 97% of Latinos…I repeat WTF!!!”

At one point, it seemed like all of Latino Twitter was debating the term–most people firmly in the anti-Latinx camp.

To make things even weirder, Ted Cruz (the foremost expert on what Latinos want and like) chimed in on the conversation. The Cuban-American Texas senator wrote: “No actual Latino uses the woke made-up term ‘Latinx’.”

And while there are a lot of Latinos who don’t agree with Ted Cruz on practically anything, a few of them begrudgingly took his side in this matter. As one person wrote: “I hate to admit it but in this case Ted has a point. Latinx is an Americanized version, that “x” pronunciation doesn’t even relate to our language and is hard to catch up for a non-USA Hispanic person. We have such a beautiful language. Why Americanize it?

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Sen. Ted Cruz Fell Asleep While President Biden Spoke About Immigration

Things That Matter

Sen. Ted Cruz Fell Asleep While President Biden Spoke About Immigration

By April 29, 2021 at 4:29 pm
BY  | April 29, 2021 AT 4:29 pm
Screenshot via C-SPAN

On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden gave a speech to the joint session of Congress. Biden’s speech covered everything from gun control, to COVID-19, to immigration reform, to his new $1.8 trillion “families plan”. But one person, in particular, didn’t seem to care about any of it. That person, of course, was Ted Cruz.

When President Joe Biden was in the middle of speaking about the current immigration crisis going on, the camera panned to Ted Cruz who appeared to be nodding off.

Joe Biden, speaking on immigration, was saying, “If you actually want to solve a problem, I’ve sent a bill to take a close look at it,” but Rafael Cruz, apparently, wasn’t awake to hear about the problem that needed to be solved. And it wouldn’t be the first time Cancún Cruz checked out when facing a crisis.

“Look, immigrants have done so much for America during this pandemic and throughout our history,” Biden continued, while Cruz was snoozing. “The country supports immigration reform. We should act. Let’s argue over it. Let’s debate over it. But let’s act.”

Twitter quickly exploded when they saw that Rafael Cruz was falling asleep. The hashtag #TedSnooze started to trend almost immediately.

“Since @tedcruz lives in Texas and Biden is talking about exactly the immigration issue he and his constituents scream about, could Ted stay awake for just a minute or two?” wrote one angry Twitter user.

“Daydreaming about being in Cancún and screwing his constituents over again,” wrote another.

But some weren’t so convinced that Cruz’s sleepiness was authentic. After all, this is a man who isn’t afraid to engage in theatrics to keep the spotlight on him. “My first & persistent thought seeing the pics: ‘That’s someone pretending to sleep to be a jerk [because] he has nothing better to offer. Troll,'” wrote one skeptical Twitter user.

Later, when he appeared on Fox News to recap Biden’s speech, Cruz wanted to make sure that the entire nation knew what he thought of Biden’s speech: boring.

“You could sum up tonight’s speech in three words: boring but radical,” he said to Sean Hannity. “The speech by design was calm and dulcet tones. I challenge you to remember a single line from the speech.”

Since then, Ted Cruz has been retweeting images of him “sleeping” during Biden’s speech like it somehow proves how “boring” Biden’s speech was. Cruz’s behavior lends credence to the theory that he was, in fact, faking his sleepiness.

Based on Sen. Ted Cruz’s past shenanigans, we wouldn’t put it past him to have pretended to fall asleep on Wednesday just to keep the headlines revolving around him. In the end, that’s what’s most important to him.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
joe bidensleepTed Cruz

Reventón De Verano Live-Stream Concert: Maluma, Becky G, Myke Towers And More Performing

Latidomusic

Reventón De Verano Live-Stream Concert: Maluma, Becky G, Myke Towers And More Performing

By at 11:16 am
BY  | April 29, 2021 AT 11:16 am
ANHEUSER-BUSCH

Colombian superstar Maluma is headlining the Reventón de Verano virtual live-stream concert this weekend. Other Latin music superstars in the line-up to perform include Becky G, Prince Royce, and Myke Towers.

The show will be available to stream for free this Sunday (and next week).

The popular beer brand Anheuser-Busch is hosting Reventón de Verano. The virtual live stream kicks off on Sunday, May 2 at 6 p.m. EST. Fans can stream the show for free at ReventonLive.com. If you miss out on the first airing on Sunday, the concert will be available to watch in full the coming week at the website.

Maluma and co. will be performing from different parts of the world.

The cool thing about Reventón de Verano is that the artists are performing from different parts of the world. Maluma, who recently partnered with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold for his song “Rumba,” will be performing live from Miami. His backdrop will be a sustainable art gallery by Federico Uribe, who designed his 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) album cover.

Prince Royce will be performing from his home turf of the Bronx. Becky G will be performing from her hood of Inglewood. Similarly, Myke Towers is shooting his performance from Puerto Rico. He promises a special guest performance as part of his set. The Boricua rapper recently dropped his album Lyke Mike.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mon Laferte and Lupita Infante.

Tejana actress Eva Longoria will also appear for a special cooking segment. Leslie Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Karen Gonzalez are set to join Longoria during her segment.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mexican pop star Sofía Reyes, Chilean rock star Mon Laferte, and Lupita Infante, the granddaughter of Mexican legend Pedro Infante. Venezuelan-American influencer Lele Pons is helping host the show.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Exclusive: Maluma Talks Sun Collab “Rumba,” Working with The Weeknd, J.Lo And More

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Becky Gconcerteva longoriaMalumaMon Lafertemyke towersPrince Royce