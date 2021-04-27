Things That Matter

Doctored Image Of Ted Cruz In BDSM Gear Is Going Viral

By April 27, 2021 at 10:15 am
An altered image of Sen. Ted Cruz in full BDSM gear is popping up all over social media right now. The conservative senator has sparked outrage from the nation several times during his career as a politician. Who could forget him taking a vacation to Mexico as Texans died from power outages connected to extreme winter weather?

This image of Sen. Ted Cruz first showed up in San Antonio.

The photo has gone viral on social media after being photographed in San Antonio. The doctored image put Sen. Cruz’s face on the half-naked body of a man wearing a leather chest harness, leather boots, small underwear, gloves, and holding a riding crop. The body has “PROUD BOYS” tattooed across the stomach.

Some are offended for the man whose body is used in the image.

The image has sparked a conversation about fat, slut, and queer-shaming. It is never okay to shame people for their bodies, their sexual orientation, or their sexuality. The acting of shaming these things creates humiliation and dangerous prejudices against people.

But, the use of this imagery has a very specific and pointed message.

Sen. Cruz has a long history of opposing Pride parades, marriage equality, and the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in nondiscrimination orders. The senator also made headlines during his campaign for president for hiring an adult entertainer in an attack ad against Marco Rubio.

One of Sen. Cruz’s ads featured Amy Lindsay, who had a history of appearing in softcore pornographic films. The Cruz campaign tapped her to act in the ad and pulled it just as quickly when Lindsay’s acting history came to light.

Sen. Cruz is up for reelection in 2024.

Seems safe to say that some Texans are already trying to launch their own campaigns to defeat Sen. Cruz. The 2018 race for his seat against Beto O’Rourke showed the potential for unseating the incumbent as the demographics continue to shift in the Lone Star State. The 2020 election also showed that Texas could turn blue sooner than most ever expected.

Fort Hood Honors Vanessa Guillén By Naming Gate After Her One Year After Death

Fort Hood Honors Vanessa Guillén By Naming Gate After Her One Year After Death

It’s been one year since Spc. Vanessa Guillén was murdered at Fort Hood. The death shocked the nation and revealed an environment of sexual harassment and unexplained deaths at the military base. One year later, Fort Hood is honoring Vanessa Guillén by naming a gate after her.

It’s been one year since Spc. Vanessa Guillén was killed.

Guillén’s death devastated her family and angered the nation. Her disappearance, which went under the radar for months, sparked a campaign for answers from Fort Hood officials.

Guillén’s death sparked a movement to address sexual assault and violence against women in the military. Guillén’s attacker killed her because she threatened to report him for sexual harassment. #IAmVanessaGuillen was a trending topic as people shared their stories of sexual harassment in the military. Her family proposed legislation to make it safer for people to report this kind of harassment while in the military.

Fort Hood renamed one of their gates to honor Guillén.

Officials from the military base worked with the family to figure out a way to honor Guillén’s memory and legacy at the base. The gate leads to the 3rd Regiment, where Guillén spent her days and served her country.

“So in coordination with the family, who agreed to allow us to do this, we are going to dedicate a gate that has her name on it — that has her picture — and you can come learn just a little about Vanessa. But mostly it’s so [in] two, three, four years we haven’t forgotten what this is all about, what this moment is all about in our history,” Lt. Gen. Pat White, commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood, said at the ceremony unveiling the gate, according to NBC News.

The family hopes that the gate serves as a reminder and inspiration.

Lupe, Guillén’s younger sister, spoke at the family’s news conference. They did not attend the ceremony because of the anniversary and the emotional toll being in that soot would take on the family. Yet, she is hopeful that the gate being named after her sister will keep her memory alive and encourage people to seek help when sexually harassed.

Texas High Schoolers Conducted a Mock ‘Slave Auction’ Of Black Students Over Snapchat

Texas High Schoolers Conducted a Mock ‘Slave Auction’ Of Black Students Over Snapchat

Students at a high school in Aledo, Texas are being disciplined after the administration discovered they held a mock slave auction on Snapchat where they “traded” Black students.

Screenshots of the Snapchat group show that these unnamed students “bid” on students of color, ranging anywhere from $1 to $100.

One student in particular was priced at $1 because his hair was “bad”. The screenshot also shows that the group chat’s name changed regularly. The group’s name started as “Slave Trade” then changed to “N—-r Farm”, and finally to “N—– Auction”.

Upon learning of the mock slave auction, the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus’s principal wrote a note to parents explaining the situation. Principal Carolyn Ansley called the mock slave auction “an incident of cyberbullying and harassment” which “led to conversations about how inappropriate and hurtful language can have a profound and lasting impact” on people.

Many people felt that the school principal downplayed the gravity of the mock slave auction. Not once did she mention the word racism in the letter that she sent out to parents.

“Calling it cyberbullying rather than calling it racism… that is the piece that really gets under my skin,” said Mark Grubbs, father to three former Aledo ISD students, to NBC DFW. But Grubbs, along with many other Aledo parents and community members, say that the incident didn’t surprise them.

In fact, Grubbs said he had to take his children out of the Aledo ISD school system because of how much racist harassment his children were facing. “A lot of racism,” he said of his son’s experience at the school. “My son being called out of his name and what not and it got to the point he didn’t mind fighting and that didn’t sit right with me and my wife. My son was never a fighter.”

After the backlash to the initial statement, Superintendent Susan Bohn finally released a statement condemning the racism and “hatred” of the mock slave auction.

“There is no room for racism or hatred in the Aledo ISD, period,’ Bohn wrote. “Using inappropriate, offensive and racially charged language and conduct is completely unacceptable and is prohibited by district policy.”

The problem with “policies” like these is they fail to target the issue of racism at the root. Hate speech may be “prohibited”, but if a child is displaying racist behavior for whatever reason, the bigger problem is the way that they have been educated and indoctrinated. Slave auctions have no place in 2021.

