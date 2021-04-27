Doctored Image Of Ted Cruz In BDSM Gear Is Going Viral

Things That Matter

An altered image of Sen. Ted Cruz in full BDSM gear is popping up all over social media right now. The conservative senator has sparked outrage from the nation several times during his career as a politician. Who could forget him taking a vacation to Mexico as Texans died from power outages connected to extreme winter weather?

This image of Sen. Ted Cruz first showed up in San Antonio.

The photo has gone viral on social media after being photographed in San Antonio. The doctored image put Sen. Cruz’s face on the half-naked body of a man wearing a leather chest harness, leather boots, small underwear, gloves, and holding a riding crop. The body has “PROUD BOYS” tattooed across the stomach.

Some are offended for the man whose body is used in the image.

This leather bear did not deserve Ted Cruz’s face on his body. #CancunCruz https://t.co/CqbWwIn3AJ — John-Phillip 🐳 (@PopRag) March 30, 2021

The image has sparked a conversation about fat, slut, and queer-shaming. It is never okay to shame people for their bodies, their sexual orientation, or their sexuality. The acting of shaming these things creates humiliation and dangerous prejudices against people.

But, the use of this imagery has a very specific and pointed message.

Wall art and billboards around San Antonio shows Ted Cruz in BDSM leather attire. 2nd attempt at this. 1st did not show photo. pic.twitter.com/Yfosd9atWt — Bobby White (@DavidJo21736200) April 25, 2021

Sen. Cruz has a long history of opposing Pride parades, marriage equality, and the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in nondiscrimination orders. The senator also made headlines during his campaign for president for hiring an adult entertainer in an attack ad against Marco Rubio.

One of Sen. Cruz’s ads featured Amy Lindsay, who had a history of appearing in softcore pornographic films. The Cruz campaign tapped her to act in the ad and pulled it just as quickly when Lindsay’s acting history came to light.

Sen. Cruz is up for reelection in 2024.

I was just talking with someone who found this pic of @tedcruz offensive. I asked her to name one (1) thing that he has done that actually benefitted Texans. She was unable to think of a single action. Can you name 1?? pic.twitter.com/1gBHUA0tUG — TXShamrock665 ☘️ (@TXShamrock665) April 24, 2021

Seems safe to say that some Texans are already trying to launch their own campaigns to defeat Sen. Cruz. The 2018 race for his seat against Beto O’Rourke showed the potential for unseating the incumbent as the demographics continue to shift in the Lone Star State. The 2020 election also showed that Texas could turn blue sooner than most ever expected.

