19 Questions To Ask Your Abuelos at the Holiday Table

Abuelos are something precious. They are a gold mine of love and knowledge that cannot be found anywhere else. As we continue in life, spending time with them becomes more limited. For this reason, it’s important to sit down and initiate meaningful conversations with them.

Not only will you tap into your cultural history, but you’ll also see your grandparents as something more. Asking them questions and getting to know them will give you a deeper understanding of the person behind the sensible shoes.

Below, mitú has listed 19 conversation starters you can ask your abuelos this holiday season.

1. What has been your favorite holiday tradition you’ve kept since you were a kid?

As time progresses, traditions change. Asking your abuelos this question could clue you in on what it was like for them growing up.

2. What was your favorite dish to eat when you were younger?

For those lucky enough to have a grandparent who loved to cook, they know that nothing beats a meal made in their kitchen. Finding out what dish their elders made that they loved to eat could inspire you to make it for them. This would undoubtedly create a memorable moment.

3. How has the way you celebrate the holidays changed from when you were a kid?

As they continued maturing and eventually became parents, chances are the way they celebrated started to look different. Your abuelos may have decided to switch up some traditions their parents did that they didn’t like.

4. What was your favorite dish to make when you began hosting?

Most folks have hosted at least one family party in their homes. Upon taking on “the hostess with the mostest” duties, there was probably a dish that quickly became their signature staple. Was it pozole? Tamales? Sancocho? Arepas? Only one way to find out.

5. What has been your favorite holiday memory with your kids and grandchildren?

Kids change everything, and the holidays are no exception. Not only will this have your grandparents reliving a happy family moment, but it can also give you insight into your parents’ childhood.

6. What was the best present you were given during Christmas?

Not all presents carry the same weight. Some abuelos are “quality time” folks, while others could be “acts of service” people. Or maybe they like receiving gifts. This question will help clue you in on how to show your abuelos love meaningfully.

7. Is there a holiday tradition that you used to do when you were younger that you would have liked to continue doing today?

Was it the entire family coming to put up the tree? Was it all the women laughing and making tamales in the kitchen? This could be an opportunity to pick up a new tradition to enjoy with them.

8. Do you have a favorite holiday movie or song? What is it? What memories does it stir when you think of it?

The TV, music and film landscape has greatly changed since your grandparents were younger. Asking this question could help them introduce you to a new genre of music or film that you didn’t know existed.

If TV and films weren’t something they could do as kids, there might be an opportunity for you to start a new tradition with them.

9. What is something you wished you had known at my age?

Hindsight is always 20/20. Your grandparents have been your age and thus have immense knowledge. They can still teach you something valuable, even if they haven’t experienced your unique life journey.

10. How is celebrating the holidays different in the United States and your home country?

Many Latino grandparents left their home countries in search of a life with more opportunities. Despite all the things they could bring with them, there was still much they left behind.

There are probably traditions from their country that they could not replicate in the U.S. Asking them this question could teach a bit more about your cultural heritage.

11. What have you never told your kids or grandchildren about how you grew up?

While many grandparents are an open book, there is much that folks don’t know about them simply because they haven’t been asked the “right” question. Abuelos are known to lose their sense of bashfulness, so you never know what answer they might pop out.

12. What has been the best day of your life?

Despite all the curveballs life throws, there is always a silver lining. Finding out what was the best day of their life could teach you about finding gratitude in the face of adversity.

13. What’s the funniest family story you’ve ever heard? What’s the funniest thing that’s happened within the family that you’ve witnessed?

Families can be wild, and no one knows that more than abuelos. Whether it was something that happened to one of their cousins or your parents, sharing a good laugh heals the soul.

14. Is there a recipe you’d like to teach your kids and grandchildren so the family can continue enjoying it when you’re gone?

Food touches the heart and soul. Learning a recipe from your grandparents could be your link to them once they’ve passed on.

15. What is something you’re grateful for during the holidays?

There is much to be grateful for during the holidays, and hearing what your abuelos may focus on can give a different POV on approaching the season.

16. If there was one person you could invite to dinner who has long passed, who would it be?

Your abuelos have met and loved many people you’ve likely never heard of. This question could open an avenue to understand their relationships with others a bit better.

17. What was your favorite age? What was your least favorite age?

When they look back on life, was there one year that changed how their life turned out? Asking them this question could teach you how they celebrate their wins and rise above their personal challenges.

18. What have you learned to love about the holidays because of your kids?

Seeing things through the lens and excitement of kids can sometimes alter your approach to life. What was a feeling or POV your abuelos held before kids that changed once they became parents?

19. What do you hope to teach your family about the importance of celebrating the holidays together?

If they left their home country for the U.S., the holidays probably became somewhat sacred for them. This is a great way to learn how they approached the season and what influenced some of the traditions they went on to implement.

