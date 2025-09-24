Global Citizen Festival: New York has added Shakira and Cardi B to its incredible lineup. The special benefit concert is happening on Sept. 27, 2025, at the Great Lawn in Central Park. The concert will raise money for citizens around the world in need. Tickets for the festival are on sale, and there is a chance to win tickets for free if you want to see Cardi B before she starts her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Cardi B is performing at the Global Citizen Festival this weekend in New York

Cardi B is joining the Global Citizen lineup! Get your tickets now : https://t.co/0v3uomxhCR pic.twitter.com/PIQE3cGSUf — AM I THE DRAMA? (@CardiAllAccess) September 22, 2025

The “Bodega Baddie” singer is joining seven other artists to perform. She joins other headliners, including Shakira and Rosé from BlackPink, who confirmed her appearance today, Sept. 24, 2025. Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah the Scientist, Camilo, and Elyanna are also performing at Global Citizen Festival: New York. Cardi B is replacing The Weeknd, who had to withdraw for personal reasons.

“Central Park, I’m coming for you!!! I can’t wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival,” Cardi B said in a statement. “This one’s not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause. New York City — see you Saturday. Let’s get it!!!”

The festival is billed as “a movement to mobilize the public and initiate real change.” The annual festival raises money for causes around the world, like last year’s focus on the environment and ending extreme poverty. Last year’s festival raised $1 billion for its causes.

In 2025, the Global Citizen Festival is focusing on three main causes: energy equity in Africa, preserving the Amazonian Rainforest, and education for children globally.

Global Citizen, the advocacy platform, is teaming up with FIFA to raise funds to help 30,000 children access education around the world through new investments, donations, and ticket contributions. It is mobilizing $200 million to bolster efforts to protect 30 million hectares of the rainforest. Part of the advocacy will also include getting energy to 1 million people on the African continent.

There is still time to get tickets

It’s ROSÉ season at #GlobalCitizenFestival! Global icon ROSÉ is joining us for a special appearance this Saturday on the Great Lawn — and we want YOU to be there. All you gotta do is take action now to enter a special draw for your Global Citizen Festival tickets. Are you ready?… pic.twitter.com/kiDQ7UyL2L — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 24, 2025

Tickets for the Global Citizen Festival: New York are still available for purchase through Ticketmaster. There are four tiers of tickets that you can buy for the festival. General Admission tickets are available for $125. Global VIP tickets cost $250. Premium VIP tickets go for $350 each. You can also buy Ultimate VIP tickets for $2,500.

Alongside the musical performers, Hugh Jackman is coming back to host the Global Citizen Fest: New York for his second year in a row, and 11th time total. There will be speakers and advocates from the various causes represented by the organization.

Kristen Bell, Adam Lambert, Bill Nye, Tony Goldwyn, Danai Gurira, Liza Koshy, Laurie Henderson, Nate Burleson, Fran Katsoudas, and Vladimir Duthiers will speak throughout the night.

Katsoudas, the Executive Vice President and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer at Cisco, is the co-chair of the Global Citizen Board of Directors.