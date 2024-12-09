Get ready to dive into all things culture, familia, and holiday vibes—brought to you by McDonald’s and the return of the McRib®. From traditions old and new, we’ve got the stories that keep our Latino roots alive this season.

The way different generations celebrate Nochebuena is changing, especially considering the stark differences between Gen Z and Gen X.

Yes, even if most Gen Zers were raised by Gen Xers, both generations view life completely differently. No, it’s not just the technological shift and social media. For many, celebrations just take on a whole new meaning. While Gen X might still prefer to keep things more traditional, Gen Z has a new take on things.

Here’s how Gen Z Latinos are reinventing Nochebuena while Gen X is keeping tradition alive.

For many Gen Z, it’s a new age of Nochebuena where everything is documented and online trends come alive

One of the most significant differences between Gen Z and Gen X is the influence of social media and technology. For many Gen X, both weren’t a thing when they were growing up or raising a family, so documenting every piece of their holidays is not a huge deal. Most pictures taken were kept within the family and not shared at large.

Gen Z, on the other hand, grew up in the age of social technology, smartphones, and documentation. You know there will be a full footage documentation of what's going on at the sala on Nochebuena, plus there might even be some social media challenges for the family to complete. You can count on Gen Z to keep the family chat alive, set up a live streaming for family members near and far to connect, and bring a digital dimension that transcends the usual sala lodgings.

One thing we can say about both generations is that Nochebuena is still culturally and personally meaningful. Even though Gen Z might be more glued to their phones, they’re also invested in becoming the new generation of tíias and tíos, setting up their own unique traditions.

Gen Z has a broader sense of community beyond familía, so expect other guests at the table

For many Gen Z, they’ve either grown up in a different country than their parents or are first-generation Americans growing up Latino. In many instances, they might be living abroad, going away to college, or spending Nochebuena away from home. In the case of Gen Z, while the family still plays a crucial role in holiday festivities, the celebration can also include a broader definition of community.

Yes, that means the holiday can be spent with friends, virtual participants, and even someone they may have adopted as part of an “adopt-a-friend” for the holidays initiative. Their sense of inclusivity is admirable, helping people feel connected and included in the holiday spirit.

Meanwhile, for Gen X, Nochebuena is a family-centered event. This is a time when traditions are both sacred and essential. Gatherings typically include the extended family with abuela, abuelo, all the tías, primos, and their significant others hanging out together. Furthermore, many Gen Xers maintain popular traditions before returning home for a feast. There’s a special reverence for the traditional way of doing things.

Both generations preserve traditions in their own way

Celebrating Nochebuena among Gen Z and Gen X highlights their differences while preserving many of the key items at the forefront: family, food, and fun.

With passing generations, Nochebuena will always have changes. However, honoring heritage and passing down family traditions keeps a place in Latinos’ hearts no matter what. Still, expect your Gen Z family member to host a pijamada instead of slayin’ in the sala.

