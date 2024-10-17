Tajín is something magical. The chile-lime seasoning has become an iconic brand, and it’s in so many of our favorite foods and beverages. Nothing slap in the middle of summer like an ice-cold Michelada with a Tajín rim.

However, one TikToker was enjoying a simple beverage with Tajín and found one ingredient that pulled her down a rabbit hole and a mind-blowing finding.

Have you ever read the ingredients on your Tajín bottle?

After making a mocktail, TikToker @rachflairdrip got curious and started researching what was in her drink—you know, normal stuff nowadays. As she was reading, she said she got worried when she saw the ingredient silicon oxide, also known as silica. For all she knew, she was drinking bits of plastic.

This sent her down a rabbit hole about the ingredients. She needed to know what it was and what she was putting in her body. Well, her research turned up a really good surprise for all Tajín lovers.

It turns out silicon dioxide is a very common ingredient. It is naturally occurring and used as an anti-caking agent in spices to prevent clumping. In fact, it is found in dark leafy greens. Consuming silicon dioxide is also apparently beneficial.

Silicon dioxide’s effect on dementia

Further digging revealed that a 2008 study found benefits to consuming silicon dioxide helped reduce the risk of developing dementia. According to the study, “an increase of 10 mg/day in silica intake was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.”

Look at our favorite spice mixture coming through for us. All this time, Tajín has contained a small assist in preventing dementia. To be fair, all of the other food products that have silicon dioxide are giving assists, but we are here for Tajín.

While consuming it as food is safe, inhaling silicon dioxide dust in larger quantities can be very dangerous. Exposure to inhaling silicon dioxide has been found to lead to Silicosis, a lung disease.

Commenters are loving this piece of information

You know that this bit of news set social media abuzz with excitement. Commenters have come to the post to celebrate the fact that their favorite spice has this kind of potential. There are also some good arguments for partaking in those Tajín-topped good treats.

“So, are Micheladas good for your health? 🤭,” read one comment.

“Start putting it on your citrus fruit. It is life-changing! Put it on a cucumber you will love it,’” read another comment.

Oh, what a great moment for Tajín lovers

This might be industry standard, but that hasn’t dampened the excitement about Tajín as a harbinger of health. There are so many ways to use it, and they are all delicious, easy to make, and healthy for you.

Got some mango? Put Tajín on it.

Making a michelada? Make sure you coat the rim with Tajín.

It isn’t often that something you find in your food as an additive is good for you. A big thank you to the TikToker who did the research for us, provided receipts, and gave us an excuse to add Tajín to everything.