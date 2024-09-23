Still holding onto those summer vibes? This Shrimp and Octopus Ceviche is the perfect way to savor the season with a simple, refreshing meal.

This dish, typically known as Peru’s national dish, has origins debated across the Americas. Its influences go as far as the Polynesian Islands. And while this version comes from the coasts of Ecuador, it’s just as delicious.

While most people think making ceviche is a complicated endeavor, it’s actually quite simple and requires just a few ingredients. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

2.2 pounds of shrimp of your choice (save the heads if you’re buying them whole)

1-2 cooked octopus legs

1 red onion

1/2 bunch cilantro

1 Roma tomato

1 ½ cups of lime juice

1/2 cup cold shrimp broth (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

A dash of hot sauce (optional)

Instructions for an unforgettable ceviche:

Peel and clean the shrimp, reserving the heads. If not precooked, boil them in water for 2 minutes and remove them immediately. Leave them to cool. Dice them and place them in a bowl.

Tip: While the shrimp cools and you prepare the other ingredients, use the shrimp heads to make a seafood broth you can use in this recipe and later on.

Dice the octopus and place it in the same bowl with the shrimp. Add salt and 1/2 of the lime juice.

On a cutting board (or, if you want to make your life easier, a food processor), chop the onion, tomato, and cilantro to your liking. If using a food processor, blend everything with the rest of the lime juice and chilled seafood broth.

Add all the other ingredients to the bowl with the seafood and toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and hot pepper and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.