This isn’t your average taco night. Enfrijoladas are a rich, comforting hug in the form of tortillas soaked in creamy black bean sauce and loaded with queso fresco, crema, and fresh herbs. A classic Mexican dish that’s low-effort, high-reward—and yes, you’ll want seconds.

Ingredients

For the Homemade Black Bean Sauce:

  • 1 cup dried black beans (about 200 g)
  • 4 cups water, plus more for soaking
  • ½ white onion, halved
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 sprig epazote (optional but traditional)
  • Salt, to taste

For Assembly:

  • 12–14 corn tortillas (fresh or well-warmed)
  • 250 g queso fresco, crumbled (plus more for garnish)
  • 150 ml Mexican crema (or sour cream)
  • Small handful of fresh cilantro leaves, whole or roughly chopped
  • Vegetable oil (optional, to soften tortillas if not drenching)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Soak & Cook the Beans:

  • Rinse the black beans and place them in a bowl. Cover with cold water and soak overnight (or at least 8 hours).
  • Drain and rinse beans. In a large pot, combine the soaked beans with 4 cups of fresh water, the onion halves, garlic cloves, and epazote.
  • Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 1 to 1½ hours, or until beans are very tender.
  • Add salt to taste at the end of cooking.

Make the Bean Sauce:

  • Remove the onion, garlic, and epazote from the cooked beans.
  • Transfer most of the beans (reserve a few whole ones if you want some texture) to a blender. Add about ½ cup of the cooking liquid and blend until smooth and pourable.
  • Adjust the consistency with more liquid as needed—it should be like a thick enchilada sauce. Season with salt and pepper.

Prepare the Tortillas (Optional Step):

  • If you prefer, lightly brush each tortilla with oil and heat in a dry skillet for 10–15 seconds per side until warm and pliable. This step helps them fold without tearing.

Assemble the Enfrijoladas:

  • Drench each tortilla in the warm bean sauce, fully coating both sides. This softens the tortilla and infuses it with flavor.
  • Place the sauced tortilla flat on a plate or work surface. Spoon 2–3 tablespoons of crumbled queso fresco into the center.
  • Fold the tortilla in half like a taco, or roll it up like an enchilada.
  • Repeat with remaining tortillas, arranging them side-by-side on serving plates or a platter.

Garnish & Serve:

  • Spoon more warm bean sauce over the enfrijoladas.
  • Top with extra queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and a drizzle of Mexican crema.
  • Serve immediately. Optional garnishes include pickled red onions, sliced radishes, or avocado.
