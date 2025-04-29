Image used with permission from Hugo Gamiño.
Queso, Beans, and Vibes: Enfrijoladas Just Took Over Comfort Food Season
This isn’t your average taco night. Enfrijoladas are a rich, comforting hug in the form of tortillas soaked in creamy black bean sauce and loaded with queso fresco, crema, and fresh herbs. A classic Mexican dish that’s low-effort, high-reward—and yes, you’ll want seconds.
Ingredients
For the Homemade Black Bean Sauce:
- 1 cup dried black beans (about 200 g)
- 4 cups water, plus more for soaking
- ½ white onion, halved
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 sprig epazote (optional but traditional)
- Salt, to taste
For Assembly:
- 12–14 corn tortillas (fresh or well-warmed)
- 250 g queso fresco, crumbled (plus more for garnish)
- 150 ml Mexican crema (or sour cream)
- Small handful of fresh cilantro leaves, whole or roughly chopped
- Vegetable oil (optional, to soften tortillas if not drenching)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
Soak & Cook the Beans:
- Rinse the black beans and place them in a bowl. Cover with cold water and soak overnight (or at least 8 hours).
- Drain and rinse beans. In a large pot, combine the soaked beans with 4 cups of fresh water, the onion halves, garlic cloves, and epazote.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 1 to 1½ hours, or until beans are very tender.
- Add salt to taste at the end of cooking.
Make the Bean Sauce:
- Remove the onion, garlic, and epazote from the cooked beans.
- Transfer most of the beans (reserve a few whole ones if you want some texture) to a blender. Add about ½ cup of the cooking liquid and blend until smooth and pourable.
- Adjust the consistency with more liquid as needed—it should be like a thick enchilada sauce. Season with salt and pepper.
Prepare the Tortillas (Optional Step):
- If you prefer, lightly brush each tortilla with oil and heat in a dry skillet for 10–15 seconds per side until warm and pliable. This step helps them fold without tearing.
Assemble the Enfrijoladas:
- Drench each tortilla in the warm bean sauce, fully coating both sides. This softens the tortilla and infuses it with flavor.
- Place the sauced tortilla flat on a plate or work surface. Spoon 2–3 tablespoons of crumbled queso fresco into the center.
- Fold the tortilla in half like a taco, or roll it up like an enchilada.
- Repeat with remaining tortillas, arranging them side-by-side on serving plates or a platter.
Garnish & Serve:
- Spoon more warm bean sauce over the enfrijoladas.
- Top with extra queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and a drizzle of Mexican crema.
- Serve immediately. Optional garnishes include pickled red onions, sliced radishes, or avocado.