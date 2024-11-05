There’s some exciting news bubbling in the soft drink world. After far too long, Coca-Cola announced the relaunch of the beloved Barrilitos line of soft drinks.

Coca-Cola, which discontinued Barrilitos a few years ago after acquiring the brand, is finally bringing it back to the fans out there.

After a long hiatus, Barrilitios is coming back

The famed Mexican soda has been a favorite of consumers since its original debut in 1938. The soda contains a history and cultural heritage that brings nostalgia and excitement when you hear the bottle cap pop.

According to the press release, Coca-Cola wanted to bring back the brand to appeal to Gen Z and millennial consumers who crave nostalgia and historic heritage with their brands.

Y no te preocupes. Barrilitos will still be made and imported using 100 percent cane sugar from Mexico. The bottles might have a new design but will still contain the beverage we have missed for so long.

“Barrilitos is evolving to meet the needs of a new generation without losing sight of its rich history. We’ve infused Barrilitos with a refreshed brand identity while preserving the classic flavors and traditions that have made it a beloved part of Latino households,” Barrilitos rep Maria Correa said in a statement. “This relaunch is an invitation to experience Barrilitos and celebrate its heritage in a whole new way.”

You gotta be in the right place or start upping the demand

As of now, the beloved soda will only be available in two states: Texas and California. This might seem like a daunting task, but there are no limits to where the beverage can go. Barrilitos is coming back due to demand from focus groups, so if there is sudden demand in other states, it might pop up in a store near you.

As of now, the flavors we can expect to come back are Mandarina (Mandarin), Manzana (Apple), Piña (Pineapple), and Ponche de Frutas (Fruit Punch). Icons. Classic. Perfection, really. Coca-Cola has owned the Barrilitos brand since 2008 and discontinued it to focus on different imported flavors and brands.

While business is business, this isn’t the first time that Coca-Cola Has bought a brand and discontinued it, like Honest Tea in 2022. The famous tea brand, which used just a tad of sweetener, was acquired by Coca-Cola in 2011 and discontinued in 2022 to focus on Gold Peak and Peace Tea. The announcement shocked the beverage fans and its founder, Seth Goldman.

Tbh, with the news of Coca-Cola listening and reviving a cherished brand, one can only hope that they will reverse on other discontinuations of beverages that had a wide appeal and fanbase.

Barrilitos is currently available in stores that carry Coca-Cola products in Texas and California, so if you’ve wanted to reconnect with the brand, now is your chance. Salud, mi gente. Crack open a cold Barrilitios and take a journey back in time to your nostalgic childhood memories.