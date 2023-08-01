Man Sues Taco Bell for Crunchwrap Lacking Meat, Adding to Their Long List of Lawsuit Supremes

Culture

Taco Bell is going to court, yet again. Initially reported by Reuters, a New York-based man, Frank Siragusa, is taking the popular fast food chain to court for false advertising on several of their items.

A class action lawsuit was filed in a Brooklyn court listing the major discrepancies between what Taco Bell has advertised and what Siragusa received from his local restaurant.

So, what’s he suing Taco Bell over? The lack of meat or other necessary ingredients in Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza and Veggie Mexican Pizza, Courthouse News reports.

According to Reuters, Siragusa is asking the courts to reward him and anyone else who felt duped by Taco Bell a cool $5 million for their troubles.

But this got us wondering — how many other times has Taco Bell gone to court for causing distress in the lives of unsuspecting consumers?

The Taco Bell Gift Card No-Go (2023)

Taco Bell was sued for not refunding customers with gift cards that had balances under $10. ABC affiliate KABC reported that the company settled the lawsuit for $85,500 after three California counties (Los Angeles, Ventura and Sonoma) sued them for violating a law that protects customers when it comes to receiving refunds on gift cards regardless of the dollar amount.

Per the agreement made in the settlement, Taco Bell paid up $45,000 in penalty fees for the violation, $30,500 for all investigative costs and a final $10,000 will go to the California Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund.

Their gift cards must also include a link that takes customers to the company’s redemption policies and employees must receive adequate training on the topic.

The Skin Burning Incident (2022)

A Taco Bell manager threw a bucket of hot water on two customers who were trying to fix a wrong order. NBC News reports that Brittany Davis and her niece had scalding hot water poured on them by a Taco Bell manager, something that left both with severe burns and irreparable skin damage.

Davis and her niece recount that while visiting the local establishment, the restaurant got their order wrong, and after several attempts to correct it through the drive-thru window, they entered the Taco Bell. Davis said her niece was threatened by one employee once inside and that the manager poured hot water on them.

Thankfully, they got away before the manager poured another bucket of hot water. The pair said employees followed them outside and taunted them as they entered the car.

Davis suffered burns on her chest and stomach, and she also experienced a brain injury that caused her to have about 10 seizures. Her niece acquired burns on her face, chest, stomach, legs, and arms. The lawsuit was asking for a total of $1 million.

The Chalupa Cravings Fiasco (2018)

Fox News reports that a New Jersey-based couple took the fast food restaurant to court for false advertising as it pertained to their Chalupa Cravings box. Like most folks, Nelson and Joann Estrella were feeling a little peckish and wanted to indulge on some chalupas from Taco Bell.

At the time, an ad was announcing a special for the Chalupa Cravings, so they were all in on what they’d eat.

Unfortunately for the Estrellas, their local Taco Bell wasn’t running that promotion, so they paid more for their Chalupa Cravings boxes (about $12.18 pre-taxes). What did they sue for? False advertising, time wasted driving to Taco Bell and gas.

Where’s The Beef? (2011)

An Alabama-based firm, Beasley Allen, sued Taco Bell for lacking meat within their meat products. The firm said that the beef products had more fillers than actual meat and that the USDA would not consider it meat, NPR reports.

Beasley Allen eventually dropped the lawsuit once the chain released what was in their beef.

Honorable Mention: The Taco Tuesday Battle

This time around, it’s Taco Bell taking someone to court. CNN reports that the fast food establishment is taking regional restaurant Taco John’s to trademark court over their ownership of the phrase Taco Tuesday.

Under trademark guidelines, anyone looking to use Taco Tuesday in official branding or press materials must ask Taco John’s permission first. In Taco Bell’s case, they want to void that 34-year trademark held by their rival so that the phrase may be “freely available to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos.”

