For a Limited Time, You Can Get a Bag of Spicy Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Culture

General Mills, the company behind Cinnamon Toast Crunch, is releasing the limited-edition CinnaFuego Toast Crunch, a snack pack of spicy cinnamon cereal that will be available at Walmart’s online store starting Aug. 12, according to Food Business News.

According to Delish, Mindy Murray, the senior marketing communications manager at General Mills, said, “CTC is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences. So when we were thinking about what to do next, we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up. We can’t wait for CTC lovers to try CinnaFuego, and if they dare, eat it with some milk for breakfast.”

This unusual blend of sweet, spicy and savory is the latest addition to CTC’s roster of cinnamon crunchiness. In the past, General Mills has released a wide array of flavored CTC cereals, including apple cinnamon, strawberry, blueberry and French toast.

What makes CinnaFuego unique is that it doesn’t come in regular cereal boxes. Rather, the portable snack is packaged in 5.9 oz plastic bags with a resealable pouch, encouraging buyers to eat the spicy cinnamon as not only as a breakfast food but as a midday snack or as an on-the-go option for hungry kids and their flavor-curious parents.

This may be the first time a major corporation has created a spicy variation of one of their best-selling cereals. The only other example that can be found online is a homemade batch of Flamin’ Hot Cheerios made by a group of YouTubers.

The company says they want to allow “consumers” to “easily fan the flames of snack time.” There’s no telling how long the CinnaFuego Toast Crunch will be in circulation, so if you have even the least bit of curiosity about it, don’t hesitate to order a bag or two from Walmart.com.

Online, reaction to CinnaFuego Toast Crunch has been decidedly mixed, with some saying they can’t wait to try the snack while others wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot pole.

@StewsSauce

Have you seen this? Might be taking the love for peppers a little too far. Yet I still want to try it, LOLhttps://t.co/SYtOP6byNM — Doberman Dad (@HolladayDoug) July 31, 2022

bro who asked for spicy cinnamon toast crunch pic.twitter.com/XawfHHRtc0 — grace (@maybeitsgrace) July 27, 2022

Spicy Cinnamon Toast Crunch ? For a limited time



I mess with the original but I think I’ll pass on this — Jaffe Flowz 👑 🏀 🏈 🇺🇸 (@alldayworkin44) July 29, 2022

Yall getting outta hand with this spicy shit why the hell they making cinnamon toast crunch spicy — Ndego Cyld (@AiReen_XIII) July 28, 2022

It’s the spicy cinnamon toast crunch world now. The rest of us, we just live in it. — My Habitrail Romance (@VeeNeckOppressr) July 30, 2022

Pick up a bag of CinnaFuego Toast Crunch starting Aug. 12!

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com