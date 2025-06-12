In many countries around the world, we celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June. That means the celebration is just around the corner. If you, like many of us, are looking for a last-minute gift for the dads in your life, you have come to the right place.

Whether you’re celebrating your impossible-to-shop-for dad or you want to surprise a newly minted father, FIERCE brings you the ultimate gift guide for all the paternal figures in your life.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Papá Parrillero

If your giftee belongs to the group of fathers who can’t get enough of asados, BBQ parties, and everything grilling, choices start at rubs and seasoning packs. Sociedad Mexicana de Parrilleros (SMP) offers a perfect package of natural, preservative-free rubs, ranging from Sal de Mar to Rub Rojo, inspired by traditional Mexican flavors.

Sociedad Mexicana de Parrilleros – Rubs Variety Pack 6

For the most tech-savvy dads, a meat thermometer is the go-to to help them master the grill. You can find digital devices that can be linked to the phone and monitor separate meat cuts at once. A ThermoPro 650 ft Wireless Meat Thermometer is such a device, and it retails for $ 39.99.

ThermoPro – 650 ft Wireless Meat Thermometer Digital

For the Hands-On Dad Who Has Every Tool (Or Thinks He Does)

We all know that one dad who is always involved in DIY projects. If your dad is a handyman, he probably thinks he has all the tools he needs. However, a multifunction precision screwdriver set is always a handy addition. Especially if the set even included bits suited to repair Apple products.

Klein Tools – 32717 Precision Screwdriver Set with Case

Alternatively, if your dad truly has every tool he needs, then a mug that asserts his place as the household’s official handyman will do the trick. A stainless steel insulated coffee mug retails for only $ 9.99.

Lifecapido – 14oz Insulated Coffee Mug

Father’s Day Gift Picks for the Outdoorsy Dad

Outdoor activities are popular among fathers. Whether he is a gearhead who enjoys camping alone or he prefers organizing outdoor gatherings, chances are your outdoorsy dad will benefit from gifts that simplify his experience spending time alfresco.

We recommend gadgets such as portable shoe dryers, perfect for overnight stays in the woods.

Dryguy – Travel Dry DX Shoe Dryers

Flashlights and lanterns are equally practical. This XTAUTO set is easy to carry and can be charged with electricity or solar energy. Bonus points because it also serves as an emergency power bank for phones.

XTAUTO – Collapsible Portable LED Camping Lantern

What to Get the Summer-Ready Dad Before the Season Hits

Summer is almost here! If the dad you’re shopping for is planning a seasonal trip, here are a couple of gift ideas. Our picks start with a lightweight and actually comfortable portable chair by Lawn Chair. The design has a slightly retro flair that will make dad reminisce about the old days.

Lawn Chair USA – Folding Aluminum Webbed Chair

An anti-UV ray tent is also an option, especially if your dad wants to enjoy the full seaside experience without neglecting his skin health.

WhiteFang – Beach Tent Anti-UV

Father’s Day Gift Must-Haves for First-Time Dads

First-time fathers are discovering the joys of parenting for the first time. This type of dad will appreciate practical gifts that they can use to improve their daily lives. One of the most classic presents is a baby carrier that simplifies daily tasks while keeping an eye on your baby.

TBG – Men’s Tactical Baby Carrier

A general consensus among new parents is that they find renewed appreciation for comfortable clothes and sweats. Whether it’s a cozy hoodie or a comfy pair of pants, opt for something he can slip into as he adapts to his new life as a parent and takes care of his child.

Amazon Essentials – Men’s Fleece Sweatpant

For the Sleek Dads Who Take Grooming Seriously

Most fathers master the art of shaving at some point in their lives. Others enjoy men’s grooming activities as a hobby. Regardless, any dad who wants to look clean and presentable will appreciate grooming tools, whether it’s just an electric razor or a full shaving kit.

The Viking Revolution Store offers a luxury shaving kit featuring a safety razor with its stand and 10 blades, a shaving brush, a bowl, soap, preshave oil, and aftershave balm—all for only $49.99.

Viking Revolution – Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit

If you’re dad is rather into hairstyling, a pomade is a better option. Suavecito offers a range of hair products, including a low-shine cream with a DHT blocker to help prevent hair loss.

Suavecito Pomade Matte Hair Cream

Father’s Day Gift Staples for Every Type of Dad

Regardless of their hobbies and personal preferences, all dads need some closet staples. From plain tees and tank tops to functional footwear and accessories, such as wallets, most men share some basic wardrobe essentials. And you can never go wrong with them.

A polo shirt, for example, is more often than not a must-have. Find the perfect color, texture, and style to suit your father’s preferences.

Calvin Klein – Men’s Jacquard Refined Polo

The alternative is a crewneck sweatshirt or sweater, apt for any low-key or casual occasion, that your dad can wear repeatedly.

PJ PAUL JONES – Men’s Crewneck Pullover

As for accessories, a minimalist bifold wallet is a go-to for dads. Opt for high-quality materials, such as leather and durable blends.

COACH – Men’s 3-in-1 Wallet Billfold