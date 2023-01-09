wearemitu

Colonia Americana in Guadalajara Dubbed the ‘Coolest City in the World’

By January 9, 2023 at 4:01 pm
Guadalajara Tourism Board

To commemorate the end of 2022, TimeOut released a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. Among them are cities like Shimokitazawa in Japan or Ridgewood in New York City. However, the top spot went to Colonia Americana, a neighborhood in Guadalajara that’s finally getting some well-deserved attention.

The magazine describes Colonia Americana as “little explored,” especially in comparison to other Mexican hotspots like Mexico City or Puerto Vallarta. However, many Mexicans think of Guadalajara as one of the most cultured states in the entire country.

Firstly, TimeOut lists the city’s neo-gothic church, Templo Expiatorio, as a must-see. Additionally, they mention music venues like Segundo Piso Music and art galleries like Tiro Al Blanco.

However, there’s no better way to learn about Colonia Americana than from the people who actually live there. Soon after TimeOut published the list, a series of TikToks from locals gave potential travelers a better idea of what to expect.

What is it like to live in Colonia Americana?

If you’re thinking about making the trip down, here are some great videos to get you started. However, it should be known that while many locals agree about the city’s cultural significance, many take the time to remind viewers that the community still faces issues regarding class, crime, and stability.

@betoiniaki

¿Es la colonia #Americana en #Guadalajara la mejor del mundo? #timeout #coloniaamericana #gdl #mexico

♬ sonido original – Beto Iñaki

This video, however, comes from the perspective of a tourist spending a night out in Colonia Americana.

@sergavalos

First night in my natal Guadalajara. Checking out some spots in Colonia Americana. I’m gonna try to post a TikTok everyday during this trip. Let’s see if I can keep up. #guadalajara #coloniaamericana #guadalajarajalisco

♬ original sound – Serg Avalos

This video is a direct response to the TimeOut article, adding on to the highlights they mentioned while giving potential visitors an intimate look at what they should expect.

@thriveinmexico

Colonia Americana is where it’s at. #travelmexico #movetomexico #expat #Guadalajara

♬ Pretty Boy Swag – Soulja Boy

However, this particular TikTok comes courtesy of a local realtor, giving viewers a tour of the city as a place to potentially relocate full-time.

@auroram_realestate

Acompáñame!! Te Platico un Poco sobre la Colonia Americana y sus Ventajas 💥 Comenta si te Gustaría Vivir Aquí!! #coloniaamericana #guadalajara #depasenventa #depasenrenta #preventa #inversion #inversioninmobiliaria #airbnb #airbnbgdl #airbnbfriendly #chapultepecgdl #restaurantesgdl #baresgdl #ubicación #plusvalía #rentabilidad #realestatebros #realestateagent #fyp #parati

♬ Calm Down – Rema

Finally, we have a TikTok series profiling Colonia Americana, its unique architecture, and the day-to-day life of its residents.

@food4fer

Episodio 1 ¡El barrio más genial del mundo, está en Guadalajara 🙌🏼🥰! Colonia Americana 📍 Sigueme en IG Food4Fer 📸 #fy #fyp #foodporn #food4fer #timeout #viral #guadalajara

♬ Oye Mujer – Raymix

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com