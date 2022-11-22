Latino Army Veteran Richard Fierro Is One of the Heroes of Colorado Springs Shooting

wearemitu

The Colorado Springs Police Department has identified the two Club Q patrons who subdued the gunman, Anderson Lee Aldrich. Their names are Thomas James and Richard Fierro. Although we don’t yet know much about James, Fierro is Latino and an Army veteran, ally, and brewery owner alongside his wife, Jess.

On the night of the shooting, Fierro was with his wife, his daughter, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance. Furthermore, they were there to see a drag show. However, the family outing was cut short when Aldrich entered the club, firing rounds from an AR-15.

Fierro’s military training came back to him in a split second

Amidst all the chaos, Fierro says his military training kicked in. During a lull in the shooting, Fierro was able to rush Aldrich from behind. He then used the shooter’s body armor to get him on the ground. After he successfully subdued the shooter, Fierro and a number of other patrons, including James, held him down.

At one point, Fierro says the shooter tried to go for his pistol. However, the veteran was able to disarm him and pistol whip Aldrich with his own gun. Fierro began asking for someone to call 911 and encouraged nearby patrons to help him beat Aldrich into submission. “She took her high heel and she stuffed it in his face,” Fierro told The Denver Post about a nearby drag performer.

My God, Richard M. Fierro is a goddamn hero.



An Army veteran and officer, and an LGBTQ ally, Fierro told the NY Times that supporting the rights and freedoms of people “to do whatever the hell they want” is the reason he fought for our country. Wow.pic.twitter.com/XwoUcFOTux — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) November 22, 2022

In an interview with the New York Times, Fierro described his mindset at the time, saying, “In combat, most of the time nothing happens, but it’s that mad minute, that mad minute, and you are tested in that minute. It becomes habit.” He added, “I don’t know how I got the weapon away from that guy, no idea. I’m just a dude, I’m a fat old vet, but I knew I had to do something.”

Unfortunately, Vance died during the shooting. “Raymond was a beautiful man,” the veteran said. “I loved him.”

Fierro says he considers everyone at Club Q to be part of his family. “That guy is still alive and my family is not,” he said. “I tried. I tried to finish him.”

Richard Fierro is badass not only for saving a bunch of lives on Saturday when he took out the Colorado Springs gunman — but also for his outlook on life. https://t.co/9kS4SgIr3H pic.twitter.com/3XwjoWQQGb — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) November 22, 2022

Now, Fierro is a retired veteran who owns a brewery with his wife

Although Fierro is now a local hero, he and his wife Jess have been allies long before that. The husband-wife team owns a brewery in town called Atrevida Beer Company. Considering Richard’s heroism that night, it feels prophetic that they would call their brewery Atrevida. In English, atrevida translates to daring.

Together, they work tirelessly to make it known that Atrevida prioritizes inclusion. They even have a sign outside of the building that reads, “Diversity, it’s on tap!”

Additionally, Jess Fierro is the state’s first Latina brewery owner and head brewer, according to an Instagram post from Reductress CEO Meena Harris.

The veteran hero who subdued the gunman at Club Q owns an award-winning Brewery called Atrevida Beer in Colorado. It has a merch shop and gift cards. Wouldn’t it be a shame if we bought every single thing they had in their entire inventory? — IG: @quentin.quarantino (@quentquarantino) November 22, 2022

In a 2020 article profiling the brewery, Jessica said, “Diversity means creating a space where regardless of color, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, everybody is literally welcome here and we’re just celebrating each other’s differences and each other’s cultures, and hopefully learning from them, learning from one another.”

Inevitably, comparisons to Uvalde are cropping up

While the customers who selflessly put their lives on the line are being celebrated as heroes, some are pointing out that they did more than the hundreds of Uvalde officers who refused to engage Robb Elementary shooter Salvador Ramos.

On Twitter, specifically, many well-known users are comparing the Club Q shooting to Uvalde as an example of real heroism.

Unarmed queers in a gay bar in Colorado Springs were able to do what hundreds of armed men couldn't do in Uvalde. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) November 20, 2022

2 unarmed men took down the Club Q shooter in Colorado Springs.



376 armed officers could not stop the Uvalde shooter.



By Republican logic, we should now put 2 club goers in every school in America. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 20, 2022

One drag queen did more to stop an active shooter in Colorado Springs than hundreds of police did in Uvalde. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) November 21, 2022

The fact that the cops tackled the man who stopped the Colorado Springs shooter, handcuffed him, and locked him in a cruiser feels way too much like them tackling parents in Uvalde. In both cases it wasn’t enough to be useless, they had to punish those who tried to actually help. — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 22, 2022

2 unarmed heroes at Colorado Springs tackled the murderer and stopped him



400 heavily armed police at Uvalde twiddled their thumbs and did nothing to stop the shooter for 78 minutes



Can you people stop calling gay people “too woke” and “weak” now?! — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 20, 2022

In Uvalde the cops tackled parents trying to save their kids. In Colorado Springs they tackled the man who stopped the shooter. You can’t convince me cops actually want to protect and serve their communities. — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 21, 2022

The names of the victims have also been revealed. They are:

Kelly Loving

Daniel Aston

Derrick Lump

Ashley Paugh

Raymond Green Vance

Multiple GoFundMe’s have been set up to cover expenses and help the families through this unimaginable loss.

