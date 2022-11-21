The Colorado Springs Gunman Was Arrested in 2021 After Making a Bomb Threat
An investigation into Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, reveals a previous arrest following a bomb threat last year.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Aldrich’s mother reported him after he threatened her with a homemade bomb. Police responded to the call and found Aldrich hiding out in his mother’s home.
Aldrich’s 2021 Bomb Threat
Authorities moved to evacuate the Lorson Ranch neighborhood, where Aldrich was hiding. Local residents spent three hours outside of their homes. Aldrich’s mother, Laura Voepel, was renting from Leslie Bowman, who made Voepel move out a few days after the incident.
Aldrich engaged in a standoff with police before he surrendered to the Tactical Support Unit. After searching Aldrich’s grandparent’s home, where he was living, the county’s Regional Explosives Network did not find any explosives. They also searched Aldrich’s mother’s house and found no explosives on the premises.
Law enforcement booked Aldrich on two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. Still, the Sheriff’s Office released Aldrich and did not pursue the charges any further, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.
Aldrich responds to a story from the Gazette
Aldrich later called the Gazette to ask that they remove the article about the bomb threat. “There is absolutely nothing there, the case was dropped,” he said in a voicemail. “I’m asking you either remove or update the story.” He added, “The entire case was dismissed.”
Bowman described Aldrich as “not a very social person” in an interview with the Gazette. She also said Aldrich had been aggressive with her after Voepel complained about a maintenance issue. The landlord had been on vacation at the time and had just returned home when she got the complaint.
Aldrich “slammed the door” in Bowman’s face after he and his mother made the complaint. “I just chalked that up to typical teenage boy aggression, and I just let it go,” Bowman said.
Aldrich is also Randy Voepel’s grandson
An anonymous source reveals Aldrich as the grandson of a representative for California’s 71st Assembly District named Randy Voepel. Voepel would go on to lose his 2022 re-election bid after the country redrew his legislative district.
Additionally, many are wondering why Aldrich still had access to firearms in accordance with Colorado’s red-flag laws. The law allows authorities and citizens alike to petition to temporarily confiscate guns from someone deemed dangerous.
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder famously threatened to sue the state of Colorado if the red flag statute became law. The red flag protocols went into effect on January 1, 2020. Elder eventually retracted his earlier statements and confirmed that the department would be enforcing the law when necessary.
