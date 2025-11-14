The idea of cacti conjures up images of the famed saguaro with its iconic shape. Others think about their favorite nopal-based dishes from their childhood. For centuries, the cactus has been a beloved and consistent part of the culture throughout the Americas. New technologies have given the cactus new uses, but some of the old techniques are still prevalent. Rural Mexico is leaning into the cactus and uses the juice to cover their adobe homes as a natural sealant.

An age-old building technique using cactus juice is growing in rural Mexico

In Mexico, traditional adobe houses are getting a natural upgrade with the use of cactus juice as a protective coating. This age-old technique, revived with modern understanding, involves extracting liquid from prickly pear cactus pads and applying it to adobe walls. The result… pic.twitter.com/IS8GZULbI2 — James Tate (@JamesTate121) October 14, 2025

For centuries, people in the Americas have utilized the prickly pear cactus (nopal) in so many ways. One of the ways was in building their homes. The cactus juice, specifically the mucilage, has been used to weatherize adobe homes. The cacti are boiled in water until the mucilage is released, and then it is mixed with water and lime. The mixture is then used on the finishing of the walls, and it creates a waterproof and pest deterrent finish on the abode.

The technique isn’t new, but scientists and researchers are using modern technology to explore new and more effective ways to extract the mucilage. Students at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, did a study into the use of the nopal in natural construction. The study looked for ways to extract the mucilage more efficiently to make the cactus juice for construction purposes.

This technique brings many benefits to home construction. The cactus juice mixture, when dry, increases the durability of the structure and can be used as a binder in the bricks. It is a reminder that some of the most sustainable technologies have been passed down through generations.

The humble cactus has experienced a technological revival

Mexican researcher, Sandra Pascoe Ortiz, creates plastic from cactus that biodegrades within a month and is safe to ingest pic.twitter.com/SXbLDzNugA — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) July 25, 2024

Scientists have been experimenting with cactus juice in recent years. The plant is being used to create eco-friendly options for plastic and leather. The environmentally friendly approach to replacing plastic and leather is a gamechanger in the fight against climate change.

Sandra Pascoe Ortiz is the chemical engineer behind the cactus plastic that could replace single-use plastic items. The technology is currently being used in plastic bags, but could replace things like plastic cutlery. The cactus justice plastic is biodegradable. Additionally, the production is sustainable since the cactus can live after some of it is cut off to use for the biodegradable plastic.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the world is facing a growing plastic crisis. The organization estimates that there are 1 billion tonnes of plastic pollution in the oceans as of 2025. That number could increase significantly to 1.7 billion tonnes by 2060. A major contributor to plastic pollution comes from single-use plastics, like straws, bags, bottles, and bottle caps. Using biodegradable options, like cactus juice, lowers the risk of uncontrolled plastic pollution in the oceans.

Some countries have implemented bans on single-use plastic bags, like Colombia. The South American country has teamed up with Jamaica and Panama to combat urban plastic pollution. Part of the partnership includes a law that will gradually eliminate the use of 21 single-use plastic items by 2030.