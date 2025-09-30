The NFL announced that Bad Bunny will be the performer for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. Latinos everywhere are celebrating the upcoming representation of our culture. MAGA, however, is in a full-blown meltdown on social media. The reactions have been filled with anger that his songs are in Spanish and that he has been critical of the United States government. Here’s a quick look at how people are reacting to the news.

Bad Bunny is performing at the 2026 Super Bowl and some people are very upset

Bad Bunny is bringing his iconic Puerto Rican flair to the Super Bowl in 2026, and it is causing a whole meltdown on social media. People are so upset about the announcement that they are letting their emotions take control. Their issues with Bad Bunny include him speaking out against the Trump administration and refusing to bring his world tour to the continental United States for fear of ICE raids at his concerts.

This is Bad Bunny.



He was just announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.



– Massive Trump hater

– Anti-ICE activist

– No songs in English



He even canceled his entire U.S. tour for this reason: “F***ing ICE could be outside my concert. And it’s something that we were… pic.twitter.com/11KvuSWnEH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 29, 2025

“People from the U.S. could come here to see the show,” Bad Bunny told i-D Magazine earlier this month. “Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of—like, fucking ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny is a demonic Marxist who was been granted the largest stage with the greatest audience in the middle of a Christian revival. This is by design. We are in a spiritual war and once you see it you can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/sEMfKIPbiC — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 29, 2025

He has been called a “demonic Marxist” used in the “spiritual war.” This has been a regular talking point from Christian Nationalists and people who subscribe to the MAGA ideology. Anything that doesn’t align with their way of thinking has been designated as anti-American. Bad Bunny is the latest focus.

People need a real geography and history lesson

There is NOTHING American about Bad Bunny. — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) September 29, 2025

One of the most common arguments people are making against Bad Bunny is questioning whether or not he is American. It is almost as if they are willingly ignoring the fact that Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the U.S. Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens with U.S. passports.

This Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show is going to be a giant “ANTI-ICE” rally.



Just watch…



They do this stuff intentionally. — Jack (@jackunheard) September 29, 2025

Despite that fact, some MAGA followers are making comments that they want Bad Bunny deported. But, like, where would he be deported to? American citizens can’t be deported.

The anti-Bad Bunny crowd is being dragged on social media

I don’t know much about Bad Bunny’s music or his politics but the fact that his selection by the NFL to do the halftime show at the Super Bowl is causing MAGA world to have a meltdown is definitely cause for celebration. — William E. Donnelly (@Tulsabill55) September 29, 2025

Bad Bunny’s fans have been on social media in full force, dragging people who are trying to trash San Benito. While MAGA melts down, some netizens are celebrating the cultural representation. Not to mention that Bad Bunny is one of the most-streamed artists on Spotify. In June 2025, he joined an exclusive club of artists to achieve the incredible milestone of 100 billion streams.

While so many people are choosing to be mad that Bad Bunny is performing, even more can’t wait for the big day. We know that Bad Bunny is going to bring the heat in his performance. He never shies away from standing up for the Latino and immigrant communities. With the current political climate, we can only assume that he is planning an incredible show steeped in compassion, activism, and heritage.

They chose Bad Bunny, an artist who is an outspoken critic of the current administration and literally cancelled a US tour over fears of ICE raids.

They knew exactly what they were doing. The meltdown this will cause is the entire point. pic.twitter.com/kmwGCtd3uF — rant 🔥 zine (@rant_zine) September 29, 2025

Ignoring the fame of Bad Bunny is certainly a choice. People demanding a performer who speaks English is a wild demand when we live in a country that does not have an official language. Latinos are the fast-growing demographic in the U.S. This also means that the number of Spanish speakers living in the U.S. is growing significantly. Bad Bunny is just the most visible representation of the country’s demographic shift.