Adidas Is Collaborating With Taquería Orinoco on the Release of New Sneaker

Adidas has officially announced the release date of their latest sneaker, a collaboration with the popular Mexico City taco shop Taquería Orinoco. The shoes will be sold through adidas CONFIRMED, an app that allows users to purchase the latest releases as soon as they’re available, starting November 17.

The new Forum Low sneakers reflect the taquería’s red and white aesthetic with sail-white uppers, red accents, and the shop’s iconic logo — an upside-down pig laying inside of a corn tortilla — on the tongue and lateral area.

Additionally, the red and white laces are adorned with some of the taquería’s most popular menu offerings, which is complemented by a red ankle collar and a strap along the lower tongue. The shoes also come with a detachable keychain and are shipped with exclusive packaging.

The new sneakers are being released as part of adidas’ Adilicious collaborations, a campaign that has been highlighting popular restaurants from around the world. Thus far, adidas has worked with Ø27 in Berlin, Ravi Restaurant in Dubai, Yanwai Restaurant in Shanghai, and Bloody Angle Café in Tokyo, according to Hypebeast.

In an Instagram post, adidas wrote, “Authentic food. Real people. One-of-a-kind sneakers. The new limited edition Forum created by adidas, with the logo and colors of the @taqueriaorinoco. This silhouette is part of a tennis collection created by adidas in collaboration with 11 iconic restaurants around the world.”

Adidas has not yet released any pricing information about the sneakers but, considering they’re an exclusive design that will most likely be limited in supply, expect to drop a fair amount of money on these new kicks.

However, the reaction to the sneakers thus far hasn’t exactly been welcoming, with some sneakerheads and taco enthusiasts clowning on adidas for collaborating with Taquería Orinoco.

qué haces que la persona que te gusta llega a un date con los Adidas x Taquería Orinoco. — andrés (@wetbaes) November 8, 2022

Sorry babe, but los Adidas Taquería Orinoco stay during sex. pic.twitter.com/Jkun3l3K9c — Riopan® Oficial (@romandelaselva) November 7, 2022

Tu novio el que se va a comprar los Adidas de la taquería Orinoco. — Lilián Bañuelos (@Leeleean) November 8, 2022

Que ya hay tenis Orinoco jajaja los nuevas Adidas, con el logo y colores de la taquería Orinoco, se venden el 17 de noviembre. pic.twitter.com/LyG7cplJre — trendo.mx (@trendomexico) November 7, 2022

For some, the Taquería Orinoco shoes are a must-have, critics be damned!

Por si alguien se está preguntando qué regalarme en mi cumpleaños, permítanme decirles que quiero los Adidas de Taquería Orinoco. — Иаков (@jacobomr28) November 10, 2022

Todos váyanse a la verga, me voy a comprar la nueva colab Adidas X Taquería Orinoco pic.twitter.com/gzWIIB1MXT — JaneStarKick (@MarvelStarkick) November 8, 2022

Gran momento para estar vivo,tenemos una colaboración entre Adidas y la taquería Orinoco pic.twitter.com/jD0K8saP3q — nitram•tumleh (@martinH_DA) November 7, 2022

