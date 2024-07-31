If you love long nails, you know the fresh manicure feeling when leaving the salon is top-tier (or even when doing them at home). For many of us, a new manicure exudes having your life together, and activities like texting, typing, or doing your makeup just hit different. However, when it comes to the kitchen, people are much more divided. In fact, viral cooking videos featuring home chefs with long nails are causing intense controversy online. While some people don’t mind it, others say preparing food with long nails is “just gross.” Oof.

So, we had to get to the bottom of the controversy. We’ve compiled social media reactions on the subject to figure out what bothers people so much about cooking with long nails— and why others actually prefer it.

First off, we have all the people grossed out by cooking with long nails IRL

To start, we found social media users who are absolutely grossed out by cooking with long nails. So much so, they won’t eat food prepared by someone with a long set of acrylics (or a natural set!). Even when talking about family and friends preparing meals at home.

Many users cite the amount of “bacteria” and “germs” that may live under long nails, recommending these cooks to wear gloves instead:

PSA: Long nails are cute but do u even know how much bacteria/germs is under there? Wear gloves when ur cooking with ur hands & ur nails are long💯 https://t.co/nUzTke5bx3 pic.twitter.com/Lx8arTfEz8 — CHAMPAGNEMAMI🍒 (@Pjvibes) January 15, 2020

It’s the acrylics for me tbh I think cooking w/ long nails is disgusting 🤮 no matter how well u wash ur hands there’s always some bacteria left under nails like tht — Julianna Vivas (@juliannarvivas) November 26, 2021

Others agree with the bacteria claims, reminding everyone that “ain’t no telling what type of crud” is under long nails:

I would not eat her cooking if she has those long nails…aint no telling what type of crud is underneath there 🤢 https://t.co/IYjI71jVjm — Virgo Rose ♍️🥀✨ (@thebrittanydoll) December 6, 2019

And many more call it trapped “dirt”— AKA a rose by any other name:

Something about cooking with long nails just seems so unhygienic. So much dirt we can’t see gets trapped under our nails 🤢 — KS (@kasimbla) March 12, 2022

Tons of people point-blank refuse to eat food cooked by people with long nails:

If you cooking with long nails I’m not gonna eat your food — ًsandbaby (@illutima) April 9, 2019

I won't eat your cooking if you have long nails. So gross — 🇵🇷 (@AyeeeoB) November 13, 2014

I’m not eating anything from a person cooking with long nails 🤢 https://t.co/eZgWr99Rpj — Brown (@Nicole_know) December 5, 2019

While others say it’s a “basic rule” to have short nails if you’re selling your food creations:

If u bake and u sell, u make sure u know the basic rule of cooking. No long nails no nail arts whatsoever. Pls. — B ᵕ̈ (@rainbowuniqat) January 27, 2020

Others agree that they are not “comfortable eating food cooked by folks with super long nails,” and sometimes assume these manicures inhibit you from cooking. Like… it can’t be easy:

Girl, SAME! And I also think you don’t do a lot of cooking if you have super long nails. https://t.co/QLeVO9R4ay — Britt 🍵 (@brittsliladvice) December 16, 2020

Others are simply “grossed” out by the practice:

When I see people people cooking with those long dragon nails it grosses me out. pic.twitter.com/uKyk5xqtKv — Yadira Castañeda (@nurseyadira) December 4, 2018

And others say their background in nursing is the reason they can’t get behind cooking with long nails. It’s a “no” for them!

Cooking with long nails and no gloves especially for other ppl just don’t sit right with me. Must be the nurse in me idk — Toni🌵 (@Typotone_) December 1, 2021

For some, cooking videos featuring a long manicure are especially cringe

Sometimes, people are even more grossed out by cooking videos online that show hands with extra-long nails. Sure, the practice IRL may be cringe for them too, but these cooking videos probably make them use the “block” button.

One X user feels like they’re in a “Monsters Inc” sock emergency whenever they see cooking videos with long nails… and LOL:

My brain whenever I see long nails, especially in the hospital or in cooking videos. pic.twitter.com/PRvq4rxFKU — Fungi (@Fungidelic) December 10, 2019

Yes, touching food with “long and dirty” nails may be cause for a jumpscare:

I hate when people make cooking videos touching all their food and their nails be long and dirty. Lol — Keoni Marcelo 💭 (@keonimars) April 23, 2022

Yet another just can’t get used to these videos, calling them “kinda gross”:

Is it just me when I see cooking videos & the hands doing the cooking have long fake nails it's kinda gross. — Eva St. James (@EvaStJames) April 5, 2022

And don’t even get this user started when it comes to long-nail cooking videos where chefs “prep things with their hands”:

I literally hate watching cooking videos where people have to prep things with their hands (like kneading or rolling) and they have long nails like it makes my skin crawl — the goat of yapping (@thisisnefertiti) May 11, 2024

Apart from social media cooking videos, some TV show chefs also keep their nails long. One X user said their own cooking teacher would never allow that in the classroom:

not the lady in this food tv show having long ass nails while cooking… girl if i go to my cooking lessons with nails like that i swear my teacher will find scissors for me to cut them 😭 (and they keep a bottle of nail polish remover at the entrance's counter) RIP cute nails — manu (@justabookstan) March 27, 2021

On the other hand, people who have tried cooking with long nails say it’s OK but not for the weak

Alas, we have a whole group of people who are pretty OK with cooking with long nails. One problem? Doing so is actually extremely difficult— and not for the weak. Long-nailed queens we see you and respect you!

One X user said that their long (adorable!) nails made it very difficult to open a can of soup:

got nails today and it took me so damn long to try to open the can of soup i’m cooking for dinner pic.twitter.com/N3BKYA1eOJ — kai 🫧 (@N0RTHST4RS) April 22, 2021

Another says that cooking with long nails is downright impossible… you know, unless you’re a character in a rom-com:

Having long nails and cooking (almost) regularly is only possible in movies.

NEVER IN REALITY. pic.twitter.com/L1Ms99aYhk — Akarshana (@_guiltyfeminist) February 25, 2019

Is it a “2/10” experience or not? Short nails for the win?

cooking w long nails: 2/10 — 𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵𝓯𝓲𝓻𝓮 (@angelfir_e) October 12, 2021

As yet another X user stated, having long nails made them “struggle” with cooking… so much so, they related to La Candle Jenner for a second:

I just cooked with long nails, I’ve never struggled this hard with cooking. I wonder if this is how Kendall Jenner felt when she tried to cut that cucumber 😭💀 — Chilly (@chillyfuu) May 13, 2022

While some say long nails makes cooking food “so difficult”:

cooking food with long nails is so difficult 😾 — misa. (@morissafrugoli) July 1, 2015

Others say it’s just not practical… which is understandable:

Sorry but having long nails while cooking is not practical. 💅🏼😷 — Ann Jay (@_itsannjay) May 23, 2016

As one person put it, “how are people surviving out here with long nails” right now? It’s safe to say you’re an “absolute legend” if so:

How are people surviving out here with long nails? I’m worried ima bust a nail just going to the bathroom after one day with these things. Y’all with the inch long nails on the daily are ABSOLUTE LEGENDS. 💅🙌 — xxBrandy 🪴 (@SlayWithBrandy) September 28, 2022

And let’s just hope you don’t break a nail while cutting the cebolla:

So upset right now. I had to file my nail bc I cut it in half while cooking. Do you KNOW how hard I worked to keep my nails long & even?! 🙁 — ꧁𝓜𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞🪬𝓔𝔩𝔦𝔰𝔞꧂ (@marifique) July 8, 2010

But then you have the long nail queens who cook on the regular… and it works for them!

On the other side of the spectrum, we have home cooks with long nails that see no issue with any of this. In fact, some say their long nails actually help their cooking, and make the process easier. Really.

One X user says their “long, fake nails” are great for flipping tortillas. Why? They can’t burn their fingers. Is this genius?

Cooking tortillas w/ long, fake nails is nice so I can't burn my fingers — command (@vicxchristine) August 7, 2014

Similarly, others use their long nails to pull “hot a** bagels” out of the toaster. Maybe don’t try this at home?!

people give me hella shit about my nails being so long but when you need to pull a hot ass bagel out of a toaster who you gon call… the bitch w the long nails that’s who — grace (@_lanadelgrace) May 18, 2018

Yet another says their long nails make peeling soft-boiled eggs much “easier.” So much so, “it’s worth all the hassle long nails otherwise” cause. Yes or no?!

I will never have short nails again for one reason and one reason alone.



NEVER has peeling my morning soft boiled eggs been easier. It’s worth all the hassle long nails otherwise leave me with. — Pizza Chef 🍕 (@EloraEdwards) January 10, 2020

Others call cooking with long nails a “pivotal” moment in life. Maybe it’s the bad B energy?!

Having long nails while cooking is pivotal. — EP⭐️ (@EisforExtras) September 13, 2012

We may be onto something. Another says that cooking with a cute, long manicure makes them feel like “such a bad b***h.”

Chopping shit up/cooking with my cute ass long nails, makes me feel like such a bad bitch😂🤷🏼‍♀️ — Mariah🌻 (@Riahteresa) October 6, 2020

Another long-nailed X user has the whole process down pat. As someone with long nails, they prefer to wear gloves in the kitchen because they “hate getting food/seasoning underneath them.” This might be the middle-ground we were waiting for:

I tend to wear my nails long and hate getting food/seasoning underneath them.



Also when did someone being sanitary in they kitchen become a mark against their cooking skills lol. https://t.co/ZCJ2ELzgrA pic.twitter.com/26RpuNH0qj — Ultra Babe (@ItGirlDanie) October 3, 2022

Interestingly, some people find having long nails easier than short nails. In fact, one X user says they “can’t type [on] the keyboard” or hold chopsticks with short nails, calling it “weird”:

I usually have long nails but decided to cut it short for a change. Now I can't type the keyboard or hold my chopsticks properly, even clenching my fist feels so weird 😭😭 — Erin •• hpdm brainrot ⚡🍏 (@dracoinblue) November 19, 2023

And one thing people with long nails seem to hate?! All the people that ask them how they do things with their long manicure:

It’s lowkey a pet peeve when people harp on how they don’t know how I do things with super long nails. It’s like OK do you want me to teach you how to be a bad bitch I’m sorry just hand me my food please! — stressica (@_JESSrelax) February 27, 2024

Exhibit B. They said what they said:

If you want to know what having long nails is like, it basically consists of being told, “wow, I could never have nails that long because I have to wash dishes and actually work.” Acting like I don’t work with my hands all fucking day. Pshhhh. Fuck off, carol. — alottavagyna (@heyitsmereilley) February 16, 2020

One person with long nails say they like to prove others wrong about the subject. “I can do anything with my nails no matter their length,” they asserted.

my sewing teacher said my long nails may cause issue in the future for sewing … I’m gonna prove her wrong that I can do anything with my nails no matter their length — 𝔫𝔞𝔬𝔪𝔥𝔞𝔫 🪡 (@lilmissbelljar) February 22, 2023

And if people call long nails “ghetto,” well, that’s a whole other subject we won’t entertain. As one X user wrote, “If you don’t like long nails don’t get them, but don’t hate on others.”

it’s also not “ghetto” idk what in society or who decides that long nails are “ghetto” or “ratchet” if you don’t like long nails don’t get them but don’t hate on others just bc you don’t like them https://t.co/97osbYYzWT — b e a n s ♡ (@oz_beans) October 22, 2023

What do you think? Cooking with long nails— yes or no?