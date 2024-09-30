If you and your amorcito are looking for a place to fall in love again, head to Maryland. This fall, romance is in the crisp air, coupled with scenic views, delicious wine, and all the romance packed into one.

From picturesque inns, bay views, stunning vineyards and charming towns, Maryland has everything you need to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Enjoy rolling hills and charming towns while you sip on local delicacies, and visit pumpkin patches and farms full of autumnal fruits.

To help you get the flame sparkling, we’ve created this ideal weekend getaway just for you and your love.

First, let’s get you settled on places to stay

Image courtesy of Savage River Lodge.

Nothing says romance like a cozy inn. Maryland offers a collection of charming spots and romantic retreats that are heavenly for couples looking for a place for themselves.

If you’re looking for waterfront views, then the Inn at Perry Cabin will enchant you. This luxurious waterfront retreat is what Luis Miguel’s songs are talking about. Just in front of the Chesapeake Bay, this spot offers spa treatments and fine dining.

Another sweet spot is the Brampton Inn. The historic bed-and-breakfast in Chestertown is full of charm and elegance. Plus, it’s in an adorable little town.

Finally, for a full mountain getaway, the Savage River Lodge in Western Maryland is for those rustic-chic lovers. Cozy up by the fireplace with a good wine, go hiking, and stargaze from your private deck.

Fall in love with vineyard vistas and wine tastings

Image courtesy of Linganore Winecellars.

No one can resist a good vineyard, and Maryland’s wine country is the perfect tapestry for sipping on love. There are a few you must check out, including Black Ankle Vineyards. Nestled in the foothills of the Catoctin Mountains, Black Ankle has stunning views AND award-winning wines. Pop open a bottle and enjoy a taste of their wide selections.

For something more lively, you can check out Linganore Winecellars in Mt. Airy. The family-operated vineyard offers live music, and festivals, and can be a great spot for a wedding. Wink. Wink.

Enjoy fall charm at pumpkin patches and Maryland’s cutest farms

Image courtesy of OnlyInYourState.

Looking for pumpkin patches? Then head to Butler’s Orchard, where you can go pumpkin picking, enjoy hayrides, a petting zoo, and take plenty of pictures.

Another farm known for its fall festival is Summers Farm. With more than 40 attractions, you’ll get to enjoy things like a corn maze, jumping pillow case races, and even pig races!

Gaze into each other’s eyes with intimate dining and scenic picnics

Image courtesy of Visit Maryland.

No trip would be complete without an exceptional dining experience. Romance dies where hunger begins, but we’ve got you.

Take your honey to the Milton Inn, a fine dining spot for a special occasion. The house is 238 years old, and the food is amazing, and the cellar is even better.

In St. Michael’s, you can find the Crab Claw. This landmark restaurant offers delicious local delicacies like crab cakes, steamed seafood and more.

But if you enjoy nature, head to Cunningham Falls State Park with a picnic basket. You can enjoy a scenic lunch by a waterfall or along the lake.

Finally, don’t leave without checking out the tiny towns

Image courtesy of Visit Maryland.

While Maryland gets much of the love, it also has incredible small towns full of history and charm. Drive over to St. Michaels, a waterfront town on the Eastern Shore known for its harbor, historic district, and incredible shops. You can rent a little boat and stroll along the water’s edge.

Frederick is also a favorite. This vibrant city has a rich city with tons of art galleries and breweries to check out. They also have lovely restaurants for food lovers.

For a more watery escape, there’s the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway, where you can drive through the heart of Maryland’s Eastern Shore while gazing at the breathtaking bay views and charming local towns.

So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your Maryland vacation now and experience the romance, charm, and adventure that will make your trip truly special. Your perfect getaway is just a click away!