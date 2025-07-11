Barbecue in Texas isn’t just food—it’s religion. But these days, it’s not just brisket that’s sizzling on the grill. Thanks to a proud and growing Latino community, the smoke-filled skies of the Lone Star State now carry more than just mesquite and post oak as the unmistakable aroma of carne asada has entered the chat, cracking open a debate we’re not sure we’re ready to have: carne asada or brisket?

When these two grill giants meet, our stomachs may not be ready to pick a side. Beyond barbecue styles, they both have deep cultural significance, offer different cuts, and are even cooked differently. So, while we break down the Clash of the Carnes.

Let’s start with the Texas Titan: Brisket

Smoked slow and low for anywhere between 12 and 18 hours, brisket is known as the “National Dish of Texas.” With its origins going back to Ashkenazi Jews, who made brisket during Passover and other holidays for centuries, it made its way to Texas during the nineteenth century when Jewish, Czech, and German immigrants migrated.

Eventually, as most dishes do, Texas brisket underwent its transformation, adding dry rubs that imparted a delicious smoky flavor. Pitmasters obsess over the perfect bark-to-fat ratio on these puppies, selecting the right woods and cuts to give the dish a signature taste.

Typically, brisket is sliced thick and served with white bread, pickles, and, on some occasions, a homemade BBQ sauce to accompany it, although this last part is still highly debated. Served with a cold beverage, it’s great for on-the-go enjoyment or to share around the table with family and friends.

Citrus, spice, and marinade for days is the way of the carne asada

Just like brisket, carne asada is a pinnacle of Latino culture. For the sake of keeping things in the family, we’ll call it la prima con sazón of Texas’s brisket. Unlike brisket, there’s no slow burn here. Carne asada is all about achieving the perfect sear on a hot grill, typically after a good soak in citrus, garlic, cumin, and even a hint of beer (depending on who is preparing it).

Carne asada is typically marinated for hours the day before, then brought ready to sizzle by the time the party starts. If you grew up Latino, you know carne asada is also an event. On weekends, especially Sundays, you could catch your friends and family around the grill, serving up slices of meat.

Another thing that sets it apart from brisket is its versatility. You can serve it up in tacos, topped with onions, salsa, and cilantro, or serve it with rice, beans, plantains, and a squeeze of lime. The world is carne asada’s oyster.

Slow cooking, grilling, and everything in between

Carne asada and brisket both come from unique traditions on how to cook meat. From the cuts to the marinades, they both hold amazing qualities. Let’s start with the cuts. Brisket is a cut of beef from the breast or lower chest area of the cow. The large cut, typically divided between the flat and point parts, is ideal for slow cooking, such as Texas BBQ.

On the other hand, carne asada uses skirt or flank steak, but also accepts sirloin or ribeye if you’re feeling fancy. The cut needs to be tender yet juicy, allowing it to absorb marinades and taste great with just a little salt and pepper.

Now, let’s talk sazón. Brisket rubs typically involve coarse Kosher salt, black pepper, and other spices like smoked paprika, garlic powder, cilantro, cumin, and oregano. That’s right, similarly to the carne asada, spices galore make the smoked staple. Another variation may use brown sugar to enhance the bark on the brisket.

Finally, we can’t forget all the roots of carne asada. Across Latin America, each country has its own grilling traditions that have been passed down through generations. In Mexico, carne asada pulls out the guac and all the toppings, while in Argentina, the asado is almost ritualistic. Some carne asadas include ribs, chorizo, morcilla, and even chinchulines grilled slowly over and topped with chimichurri.

We can’t pick sides on this flavor face-off

So, which is better—brisket or carne asada? While some might say you have to pick sides, we simply can’t. It’s like choosing between your mom’s tamales and abuela’s flan. Brisket boasts a deep, smoky richness that melts in your mouth, while carne asada has the bright, punchy flavors that dance on your taste buds.

For us, it’s a tie.

And even with that, who says we have to choose? After all, in good Texan style, fusion is the future, and your grill and smoker are big enough for both. Throw down a brisket, sear up some asada, y que comience la fiesta.