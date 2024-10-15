Orlando is famous for its theme parks, but did you know it’s also home to a thriving arts scene? From vibrant street art to world-class museums and unforgettable festivals, this city is a haven for creatives and art lovers alike. Whether you’re here for a weekend getaway or looking to dive deeper into the culture, Mitú and Visit Orlando have curated the best spots to unleash your inner artist and fully embrace Orlando’s artistic energy.

Although most people go for theme parks and restaurants, Orlando also boasts a thriving arts scene waiting to be explored. Whether you’re a seasoned art aficionado or just looking to unleash your inner creativity, Orlando has something for everyone.

Thanks to our friends at Visit Orlando, we’ve gathered some of our favorite spots for art, music, and more.

Visit the Orlando Museum of Art

This world-class museum houses an impressive collection of art from around the world. Spanning centuries and cultures, you can find everything from Egyptian artifacts to contemporary pieces. Art lovers can certainly rejoice in this marvelous collection.

Attend the Orlando Fringe Festival

This annual festival is one of the largest fringe festivals in the United States. It features a variety of performances, comedy, dance, and music. It’s also a great way to support the LGBTQ+ community and local artists.

Check out the murals and street art around town

Orlando’s street art scene is a feast for the arts. With murals all over the city, take a walk or bike around town to check out some of the fantastic artwork local artists have created. Tag @visitorlando to join some of the mural fun!

Spend an afternoon at the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum

The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art offers a unique glimpse into American art history, featuring the largest collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s works. From intricate leaded-glass windows to Art Nouveau gems, each gallery showcases stunning pieces that highlight the creativity of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The museum’s standout? A full-scale chapel interior designed by Tiffany himself, making it a must-see in Orlando.

Go to a concert or show at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a world-class venue hosting everything from Broadway musicals to classical music concerts. Take advantage of their broad entertainment offerings, and don’t miss out on this incredible journey.

Support local artists at the Winter Park Playhouse

The Winter Park Playhouse is Central Florida’s professional musical theater and one of the most important ones in the state. Additionally, it serves as a non-profit organization dedicated to producing cabarets, outreach programs, and musicals to uplift and inspire the public.

Head to the SODO Main Street District

If you’re more of a small-show kind of person, then head to the Timucua Arts Foundation in the SODO Main Street District. Timucua features live jazz, contemporary classics, folkloric music and dance, and Indigenous music. They also have film, improv, theatre, and more.

Get your Rock on at the House of Blues

Finally, an Orlando classic is the House of Blues. Located at Disney Springs, this Rock and blues-themed restaurant and bar serves Southern-inspired dishes and offers amazing live music.

Orlando’s art scene is as diverse as its visitors, offering an array of experiences that will inspire and captivate. From the galleries and murals to live performances and local festivals, there’s always something to discover. Whether you’re a tourist or a local, embrace the culture and creativity Orlando has to offer—one masterpiece at a time!