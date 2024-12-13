We all know that Mamá who loves to give, but still hasn’t figured out how to receive, especially when she says she “doesn’t want anything.” Buying her a gift is often the hardest thing to do during the holidays, but this year, T-Mobile has made it easy.

Whether mom is downplaying her desire for gifting or genuinely doesn’t want anything, we’re helping you cover your bases with gifts she seriously won’t be able to refuse.

From the newest phones to that smartwatch that will keep her on track with her fitness goals, we’ve got the 411 on how to get her the perfect regalito while still impressing her.

You can thank us later.

Aim for something practical that she can use every day

Moms love practical gifts that still let them know you’ve got them on your mind. When getting her a gift, go for something you know she’ll use but that she can still show off to her amigas and say, “Look at what my baby got me!”

Smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or the Google Pixel Watch 3. Both feature incredible designs, integration with smartphones, and ways to track their health. Mamá will be swaggering and strutting with her new wrist accessory. Plus, with T-Mobile, smartwatches are now on them when adding a qualifying watch line.

If she’s more of an Apple gal, you can get the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm for free when adding a qualifying watch line to your plan. If that doesn’t sound like a deal to you, then score even bigger: starting December 12, customers can get $250 off the Apple Watch Series 10 or the Apple Watch Ultra 2 under the same terms.

Trust us when we say this is one of the best gifts you can get Mamá. Even more, when she finds out she can get calls from her amigas, stay connected even when she’s far away, and never miss a call again, she’ll be running to open her gift at midnight.

Upgrade her phone for better lenses and connectivity

If your family is anything like ours, you know mom is always sacrificing her personal comforts so her kids can have the best of the best. That could mean she’s still carrying around the same phone she’s had for the last five years.

It’s time for Mami to get an upgrade and take all the best pics of her girls’ night out, dates with Papi, and, of course, recordings of all the nietos. There’s plenty to pick from, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 or Samsung Galaxy S24+ for free at T-Mobile (or $1,100 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra) when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next.

If you want to take advantage of holiday deals, you can snatch the Apple Bundle. This includes the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, and AirPods 4. However, if you’re looking for just the phone, they have the iPhone 16 Pro for free when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next. They’ll also throw in the AirPods 4.

She can also indulge in the comforts of AI with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL or Google Pixel 9 Pro, which boasts one of the best cameras in the market, so she’ll never miss an opportunity to show off her familia. Not only will a new device make Mami feel like her whole way of documenting family life has changed, but with T-Mobile connectivity, she’ll never feel distant from her relatives who live far away. With the Go5G Next, Mamá can rely on amazing coverage while she catches up with your tía in Mexico, her abuela who is visiting the nietos in another city, and her amigas on the other side of the world.

Even more, if the Jefa of the house is thinking of traveling during the holidays, with Aqui y Alla she can trot the globe without worrying about coverage. No need for set up or roaming fees in over 215 countries, including Canada and Mexico.

Give Mami the gift of watching her telenovelas without interruption

Convincing your Mami to enjoy the gifts you get her may be hard, but she won’t be able to turn away from watching her telenovelas seamlessly. The holidays may be approaching, but love stories and Turkish dramas are still coming in hot.

Having reliable home internet lets her tune in to her favorite shows on Telemundo and Univision and gives her the gift of staying connected with her loved ones far away. Plus, with T-Mobile she can access her favorite streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

You can get her a free Amazon Fire TV 40” 2-Series HD Smart TV for a limited time when you sign up for Home Internet plans. Even more, if you sign up online, you can get $150 back through a prepaid Mastercard to enjoy as you see fit.

For Latina moms, few things can come in between them and their telenovela romances, so you’ll be safe with a gift that will keep her entertained with something she actually likes that’s not a batidora or something for the house.

Still, if you want to personalize it even more, pair off reliable internet with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 with 5G+ so she can watch from anywhere—the tub, tucked into bed, or even while traveling.

With T-Mobile’s unbeatable deals, you can give Mamá more than just a gift—you can give her the joy of staying connected, capturing every special moment, and enjoying her novelas interruption-free. These holiday offers are time-sensitive, so be sure to visit t-mobile.com or stop by a store to discover the best deals and make her feel as cherished as she makes everyone else feel.