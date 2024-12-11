We all have that primo who secretly thinks he’s a DJ. He’s always dropping the best tracks, knows all the newest hits, and curates the ultimate playlist every single time.

Whether curating the perfect setlist for the carne asada or vibing solo to the latest reggaeton banger, this primo never misses a chance to get the family throwing out the pasos prohibidos. This holiday season, give your primo the gift that keeps on giving and, most importantly, keeps their playlist game on point.

Don’t worry. You don’t have to come up with the list yourself because we’ve got you covered. With Verizon, we’ve lined up the best speakers, headphones, gift cards, and connectivity, so your primo never skips a beat.

1. Skullcandy Stomp Wireless Party Speaker

Your primo can take their favorite tunes on the go with the Stomp Wireless Party Speaker. With a portable design and an IPX7 waterproof rating, you never have to worry about your tio spilling beer while jamming to his latest playlist at Navidad. The Bluetooth speaker has a powerful bass and 12 hours of battery life. To top it off, an LED light shows para deslumbrar.

2. Noise Cancelling In-Hear Headphones

No one beats the power of immersing yourself into good tunes like some noise-canceling headphones. These Sony Truly Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones are perfect for scouting top-notch musical talent. They feature a lightweight headband and provide crystal clear sound, a built-in microphone, and voice pickup technology. Plus, they are compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

3. Eco-Friendly Portable Charger

The worst thing that can happen to your primo is having his headphones, speaker, or phone run out of battery while showing off the best tunes. Get him the Nimble Eco-Friendly Champ Portable Charger, so this never has to be a worry.

Holding up to three full phone charges, you can fast charge your devices with 18W of power. They can also charge up to two devices simultaneously with dual USB-A and USB-C ports. Did we also mention that Nimble uses post-consumer plastic and commits to giving at least 1% of its annual revenue to environmental nonprofits?

4. JBL Partybox Encore Essential Portable Wireless Party Speaker

Get your primo curating a playlist ready for a great playlist and the family karaoke. The JBL Partybox Encore Essential Portable Wireless Party speaker features the JBL Original Pro Sound, optimizing it for the best tunes and karaoke. Plus, the synched light show has pre-set patterns ready to match the beat. Want even more sound? You can sync two compatible speakers with the True Wireless Stereo and stream playlists from multiple sources.

5. JBL PartyLight Stick Bluetooth

Let your primo turn the holidays into un carnaval with this PartyLight Stick Bluetooth Party Light Stick. The device syncs with the JBL PartyBox Speaker and casts a 360-degree LED color display that will have the whole familia breaking out the pasos prohibidos. Even more, your primo can control it all from the JBL PartyBox App.

6. Wireless Microphones

Impromptu karaoke? El primo hyping the whole family up? Yes, he’s definitely going to need a microphone to make his DJ dreams come true. The JBL Pro Sound Wireless microphones with a dongle receiver are a great addition to the family. Plus, we all know there’s always an accompanying prima who thinks she doubles as Selena Quintanilla.

7. Masterclass Subscription

Education is never over-rated, especially when it comes as a gift. A Masterclass subscription will give your aspiring DJ access to lessons from music legends like Armin Van Buuren, Timbaland, Dedmau5, and more. Trust us when we say they’re definitely going to be impressed.

8. Spotify gift card

Give your primo a place for all his playlists with a Spotify gift card. Using one of their gift cards, they can redeem time on an Individual Premium plan to continue paying for one or upgrade from a free account.

9. Numark Party Mix II – DJ Controller

Get your primo hyped with this complete Serato DJ System by Numark Party Mix II. The DJ Controller Set comes with party lights, a DJ set with two decks, a DJ mixer, an audio interface, and USB connectivity. Your primo will definitely have his hands full with this and feel like a total pro.