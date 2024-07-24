Orlando is more than amazing theme parks—it’s a treasure trove of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Mitú and Visit Orlando invite you to discover the REAL Orlando this summer, from vibrant art scenes and delectable dining spots to thrilling outdoor activities. Get ready for a journey that’ll make you see Orlando in a whole new light!

This Florida hot spot is also the most visited destination in the country and for good reason. It boasts a bustling nightlife, a colorful art scene, and delicious places to delight the palate of even the pickiest eaters.

Here are nine spots vetted by our friends at Visit Orlando to help you explore and indulge this summer.

Rollins Museum of Art

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

If you’re an art fan, head to the Rollins Museum of Art on the historic Rollins College campus in the charming neighborhood of Winter Park. With over 5,700 pieces, one will surely cater to your artistic taste. It’s the perfect way to spend your afternoon followed by dinner al fresco on famed Park Avenue.

The Orlando Murals

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Turn your social media feeds into a work of art as you stroll around the city and capture the scenic Orlando murals like this gem on the corner of Orange and Pine in the heart of downtown. Head to the eclectic neighborhood of Mills 50 to see the largest collection of murals in the city while taking in the Asian scene. Make sure to tag @visitorlando for a chance to be featured on their feed.

Capone’s Dinner and Show

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando/ Capone’s Dinner and Show.

Transport yourself back to Prohibition times with Capone’s Dinner and Show. Enter this password-protected speakeasy and cabaret for a splendid dinner and show. You’ll enjoy a mix of delicious food, comedy, and dancing.

Relax and rejuvenate at Poseidon Spa

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando/Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando.

Kick back and chill at Poseidon Spa, the coolest boutique spa in Downtown Orlando. Say goodbye to stress with awesome spa treatments that are totally tailored to you, all thanks to their super talented therapists who know how to make you feel amazing.

Indulge in Orlando’s newest Michelin-Starred dining experience at Papa Llama

Image courtesy of Papa Llama.

Take your taste buds out for a treat at Papa Llama in Curry Ford West. This restaurant, owned by a husband-and-wife duo, Kevin and Maria Ruiz, blends modern Peruvian food and sprinkles of Polish culture.

Sip on Mezcal at Reyes Mezcaleria

Image courtesy of Reyes Mezcaleria.

Downtown Orlando’s North Quarter district is the spot for agave spirits and Mexican-inspired dishes. Head to Food Network’s chef Wendy Lopez’s spot, Reyes Mezcaleria, and sip on some of the best mezcal around.

Step into a blast from the past at JoJo’s ShakeBAR

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando/Jojo’s ShakeBar

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is the ultimate hangout at Pointe Orlando. Perfect for first dates, outings with friends, or casual get-togethers, this next-generation restaurant and bar is steeped in 80s and 90s nostalgia. Enjoy delicious diner fare and over-the-top desserts amidst arcade game tables and retro décor, or grab a treat from the walk-up window while on the go.

For LA-native Fernanda Romero, visiting Jojo’s ShakeBAR was a whole experience. “The amazing shakes at Jojo’s Shake Bar were out of this world! I ordered the ‘Three’s Company,’ a strawberry banana shake topped with a nutty donut hole, chocolate cone, and sugar cookie. Perfect to share with your girlfriends and absolutely delicious.”

“So now you know, if you go to Orlando, this has to be on your list of places to see and eat!”

Get lost in the Old Town Entertainment District

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Step away from the bustle and visit the Old Town Entertainment District where there’s fun for the entire family. The 18-acre tree-lined streets are filled with free weekly events, food, entertainment, and more. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch one of their famous car shows!

Orlando has so much to offer, mi gente! So why wait? Dive into this incredible city’s vibrant culture, delicious food, and hidden gems. Let’s explore Orlando beyond the usual spots and make even more unforgettable memories!