In the world of higher education, Latinas are making big moves, making up 20% of students pursuing degrees. Still, many first-generation students and students from immigrant families struggle with the unfamiliar terrain of grad school. To tackle these obstacles, Valerie Gomez stands out as a beacon of hope and support with the Latina Grad Guide.

As the eldest daughter of Salvadoran immigrants and the first in her family to pursue a college degree, Gomez knows the struggles of making it in higher education all too well.

“Like many other first-gens, I created my own path. I started at my local community college and worked my way up to a PhD program. With every step I took forward, not only did I learn a lot about myself and my abilities, but I also gained immense insights about the process of navigating academia,” she explains.

Adding, “As I reflected back on my journey, I was compelled to share my learnings and consejos with students who were just like me, the first in their families to pursue an undergraduate and graduate degree.”

The founder of the Latina Grad Guide is now also an ambassador for the Cheetos “Deja tu Huella” campaign, where she hopes to continue expanding opportunities for Latina graduate students and new professionals. Here’s how she’s making it happen.

Gomez’s personal struggles inspired the Latina Grad Guide

Being the first is never easy, especially when you’re the child of immigrant parents. Aside from facing financial and language barriers, going through the college application process on your own can be stressful and overwhelming.

Reflecting on her journey with these issues, Gomez felt compelled to share her consejos with students who were just like her. Fast-forward five years, and Latina Grad Guide is successfully helping Latina students thrive in the community.

“I have been able to address key challenges that many first-gen and students of color, specifically Latinas, encounter in academia, including lack of community and financial barriers,” she explains. “Through my platform, I have been able to bring together Latinas across the country and throughout the world both digitally and in-person to build community and share their unique stories.”

Gomez has also partnered with a local education foundation in East Los Angeles to offer Latinas in grad school scholarship opportunities. They’ve awarded $20,000 to date to support the next generation of Latina leaders.

Expanding her mission and success with Cheetos Deja tu Huella

As if she couldn’t get any cooler, Gomez is an ambassador with Cheetos Deja tu Huella. Through the campaign, she’s furthered her mission by expanding her scholarship program, hosting in-person events for Latina graduate students and new professionals, and connecting with Latine students across the country.

One of her most successful events has been an annual “Amigas Who Brunch” series, which brings Latinas together in a safe and fun environment to bond and connect.

“Being a Latina in academia can be an isolating experience, and these events serve as an opportunity to build community and develop a strong sense of belonging in higher education. They serve as a reminder that we belong and deserve to be here,” she claims. “The Cheetos Deja Tu Huella campaign has transformed my platform and given me additional tools to serve my community.”

And while she’s just getting started, Gomez already has many success stories under her belt that fuel her work with Latina Grad Guide. However, among the most memorable, engaging directly with her Salvadoran community stands out the most. The one that stood out the most, though? A special moment with her mom at UCLA.

“One of my favorite memories, however, is my most recent speaking engagement at UCLA (my alma mater), where I was able to connect with current community college students interested in transferring to a UC,” she says. “While I enjoyed sharing my story and hearing the stories and journeys of the community college students in attendance, what was very memorable for me was being able to bring my mom and share the experience with her. My mom is my number one cheerleader. She is the first person to view my stories, like my posts, and celebrate me and my accomplishments.”

She continues, “This was the first time that she was able to see the work that I do live and in person. It was such a beautiful moment to share the impact that she and my dad have had on my academic trajectory from the stage. I was extremely happy she was there to hear how much she means to me.”

As she continues her journey, this founder is proving that with determination, community, and enthusiasm, anything is possible.

Mixing academics and advocacy to blaze a trail for a new generation of Latina students

As a PhD candidate in education studies, the founder’s research is laser-focused and aligned with helping Latinas in grad school thrive. Her research examines the experiences of Latines in higher education, focusing on factors contributing to academic success.

“Scholars have found that Latinas have one of the lowest academic attainment rates compared to women from other racial and ethnic groups. At the same time, we know that higher education is associated with higher lifetime earnings, better health outcomes, and generally a better quality of life,” she shares. “My advocacy work is informed by my understanding of these inequities and a deep desire to support and uplift my community through higher education.”

A recipient of several awards and scholarships herself, Gomez knows the importance of being able to pursue higher education without financial worries. For her, focusing on paving the way for future students takes priority.

“I create content that reminds my community of our own strengths, abilities, and power. I launched my platform to be a resource for those who have the desire to do more but don’t have access to the information or support they need,” Gomez says. “I share my story so that others see that they have the power to pursue their own dreams.”

