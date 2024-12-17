Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky is spreading the holiday sazón with a new campaign celebrating the dedication and soul at the heart of our holiday traditions: the 200% foodservice workers making Noche Buena memorable.

This past Giving Tuesday, Buchanan’s kicked off Más Noches Buenas, a series of initiatives and events honoring these hardworking individuals while they enjoy the spirit of the holidays they help create. With the 200% Futuro Fund, sponsored by the Fairfield County Community Foundation, Buchanan’s provided $150,000 in donations to the Street Vendor Project, Reimagine LA Foundation, Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, and the Restaurant Worker’s Community Foundation.

Starting in November, Buchanan’s joined NGLmitú in creating festive dinner celebrations across New York City, Los Angeles and Houston that invited service workers to enjoy a night off with a delicious meal prepared by local chefs and celebrate Más Noches Buenas of their own.

Más Noches Buenas celebrations kicked off in New York City and Los Angeles to honor 200% foodservice workers

The first of Buchanan’s Más Noches Buenas dinners took place in ‘Loisaida’ – NYC’s Lower East Side – at local coffee shop and event space Café Colmado. Puerto Rican Chef and owner Manolo López curated a menu for members of The Street Vendor Project, food and mixology creators, and community leaders honoring their impact on the foodservice community in NYC.

The space’s unapologetic atmosphere and nods to Latino culture welcomed guests to La Sala to partake in a Noche Buena reminiscent of home. Guests were welcomed by specially curated cocktails at the bar like a Buchanan’s Coquito, the Buchanita and the Piña Fizz while DJ Camilo mixed 200% classics.

Chef Manolo López served traditional dishes drawing inspiration from across Latin America including tamales, arroz con guandules, pernil, ensalada de papa, and other Latino holiday favorites.

“This year, Buchanan’s wanted to celebrate a community that is often overlooked during the Noche Buena season,” said Linda Lagos Morales, Marketing Director of Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky. “From the people that set the table and create delicious food to the bartenders who are always making sure everyone’s cup is full, food service workers are an essential part of our gatherings. That’s what our Más Noches Buenas is all about – celebrating those who make these moments exceptional.”

Beyond the dinners, Buchanan’s partnered with LA fashion collective and community Kids of Immigrants to release a limited-edition collection honoring the 200% foodservice community.

The collection which sold out in hours, includes a cozy hoodie, throw blanket and stylish tote bag, all designed to keep spirits warm during the holiday season. To launch the collection, Buchanan’s launched a one-day-only initiative and matched 100% of all sales on the “Kids of Immigrants” site up to $20,000, with all proceeds going toward Midcity Mercado, a Los Angeles nonprofit that brings together vendors for pop-up events that bring the community together, through Reimagine LA’s community grants program.

Centering the attention on hidden figures

For Buchanan’s, the 200% foodservice community is all about those who go above and beyond to make our holiday dinners, gatherings, and celebrations unforgettable. From chefs to bartenders and street vendors, these workers often go unrecognized. Also, many from the community don’t get the luxury of time off to spend with their loved ones during the holidays.

In fact, according to the Center for American Progress, only 57% of foodservice workers received paid holidays last year, compared to 96 % in other industries like business and finance. That’s why Buchanan is taking action. The 200% Holiday Spirit is giving back to the people who make those moments special by helping them feel special.

Want to join the holiday fun? Buchanan’s Más Noches Buenas Holiday Contest gives you a chance to win $1,500 to create your own epic Noche Celebration at home. All you have to do is share your unique holiday traditions via the Más Noches Buenas contest site. Whether it’s the perfect outfit for la sala or mom’s coquito-making skills, Buchanan’s Whisky want to see it all.

This holiday season, remember to raise a glass to those who make your Noche Buenas special and offer them a seat at your table. ¡Salud and feliz Noche Buena from Buchanan’s!