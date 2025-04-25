Spring has sprung, and so has our latest collab: Audible and mitú have teamed up to launch the mitú AudioBook Club, your go-to spot for audiobooks that center powerful voices, stories, and culture, all in your languages. Each month, we’re spotlighting Spanish and English titles you can stream anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re commuting, cooking, or simply moving through your day, these titles let your imagination take the lead—without you having to hit pause on your to-do list.

We’ve gathered the season’s best audiobooks with renowned authors like George Orwell, so all you have to do is press play and enjoy.

1984 by George Orwell

Our Editor-in-Chief Yamily says 1984 is a must-listen—especially now. If you’re looking for something to binge and spark conversation, start here.

1984 is George Orwell’s chilling vision of a dystopian future where language is weaponized, history is rewritten, and even your thoughts are no longer your own. This Audible Original reimagines the literary classic as a fully dramatized audio experience, complete with immersive sound design and all-star casts across three languages.

In English, the award-winning production—featuring performances by Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo—won the 2025 Audie Award for Audio Drama. The Spanish version stars Eric Masip and Elena Anaya, while the Portuguese adaptation includes acclaimed Brazilian actor Lázaro Ramos.

Whether you’re revisiting Orwell’s masterpiece or sharing it with your parents or abuelos for the first time, now is the perfect moment to dive into this story. After all, “Who controls the past, controls the future.”

Gasolina by Gabriel Urbina

This one came highly recommended from our audio-obsessed editors. If you’re into cartel thrillers with real character depth and The Walking Dead energy, Gasolina delivers. It’s chaotic, cinematic, and impossible to pause.

From the producers of The Walking Dead comes a gripping, high-octane audio thriller that will leave you breathless. Gasolina follows newlyweds Randy and Amalia as they attempt to outrun their past—and survive the present—on a sugarcane plantation in Veracruz, Mexico. But when a violent cartel known as Los Queridos kidnaps Amalia’s nephew, what begins as a ransom exchange spirals into something far more dangerous.

This is a story of survival, devotion, and transformation—where the lines between victim and villain blur, and a mysterious saint named La Querida casts a haunting shadow over everything.

Available in both English and Spanish, this Audible Original features a chilling, cinematic performance by Cuban-American actor Laz Alonso (Avatar, The Boys).

Alien: Desde las Sombras by Dirk Maggs and James Moore

The mitú team can’t stop talking about this one. Alien fans, this fills in the terrifying timeline between Alien and Aliens with immersive audio drama that’ll have you checking the shadows.

Set between Alien and Aliens, this Audible Original fills in the terrifying gap in the Xenomorph saga—and it does not hold back. When Ellen Ripley’s escape pod docks with the mining vessel Marion, she awakens from hypersleep only to face an even deadlier threat: the human-hunting aliens have already taken over the ship.

With acting captain Chris “Hoop” Hopper leading the charge, this immersive, full-cast audio drama drops you straight into the chaos. The production won the Audible Award for Excellence in Production, and it’s available in both English and Spanish, so you can experience the horror in your language of choice.

El Misterioso Caso de Styles by Agatha Christie

We’ve been waiting to recommend this one. Agatha Christie’s first detective novel—newly released and reimagined with an A-list cast? It’s a no-brainer for fans of suspense, whodunits, and iconic detective drama.

Agatha Christie’s legendary detective novel that started it all—The Mysterious Affair at Styles—is back, and reimagined for audio with an all-star cast. This newly released Audible Original marks the first-ever appearance of the iconic Hercule Poirot, brought to life in English by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage.

Set in an English countryside estate during WWI, the mystery begins when wealthy widow Emily Inglethorp is found dead behind locked doors. At first glance, it looks like a heart attack—but a suspicious doctor suspects poison. With every guest under scrutiny, Poirot steps in to unravel a chilling whodunit filled with secrets, sharp turns, and classic Christie suspense.

Now available in both Spanish and English, this fresh take on the timeless mystery invites a whole new generation of listeners to experience the genius of Christie’s storytelling.

Pantallas y Mentiras by Julio Rojas

A favorite from the mitú AudioBook Club pickers. Julio Rojas nails the tech-era noir vibe. If you’re into dark family secrets, Gen Z hacker sidekicks, and crimes solved through screens—you’ll be hooked.

From award-winning Chilean author Julio Rojas, Pantallas y Mentiras is a smart, psychological mystery that reflects the digital age we’re living in—and earned its spot as one of Audible’s Best of the Year in 2024.

The story follows retired detective Leopoldo Estuardo, who’s hired by Inés Polti to investigate the murder of her brother, Jerasmus. But nothing about this case is straightforward. Estuardo’s only tools? His instincts, his tech-savvy Gen Z assistant Nina, and a computer screen. Together, they must dig into a digital trail of manipulation, madness, and family secrets—all while uncovering why another brother, David, snapped.

If you love Latino noir with a modern twist, Rojas is an author to follow, consistently delivering gripping experiences that are impossible to pause.

Ciudad de Abajo by Bernardo Esquinca

We’re recommending this to every folklore and horror lover on the team. It’s like if urban legends came back to claim the city—and we loved every chilling second.

Historical fiction lovers can rejoice with this series, which reimagines Mexican supernatural folklore and pre-Hispanic mythology. In Ciudad de Abajo, strange events plague Mexico City. The story includes a swarm of black crickets, the disappearance of 11 children, and an unknown beast lurking in the sewage system. After 500 years in slumber, the underground city has awakened, its beings ready to reclaim what is theirs.

Viudas, jóvenes y ricas by Kimberly Belle, Layne Fargo, Cate Holahan, and Vanessa Lillie

This one had our team texting theories before we were even halfway through the audiobook. Mafia drama, mystery, and powerful female leads? Say less.

Another Audible Best of the Year 2024 winner, catch up on the tea (or in our case, cafecito) set in Rhode Island. Four high-powered lawyers affiliated with the mafia die in a private jet near New York and leave behind four widows: Justine, Camille, Krystle, and Meredith. As all four women realize the accident wasn’t actually an accident, growing threats force them to uncover the truth while protecting themselves, their inheritance, and their families.

Tiempos Canallas by Jaime Alfonso Sandoval

Our editors who love anything creepy and poetic say Tiempos Canallas is a standout. Haunting, atmospheric, and deeply weird—in the best way.

There’s no rest for the wicked, and you won’t rest until you listen to every last word of this book. Told through letters, the eerie tale follows Diego, a tenant of the Begur Building in Mexico City’s Roma neighborhood in 1987. His move doesn’t just mean brand new lodgings, but also ghosts and strange occurrences. This audiobook retells his journey as he explores the supernatural, uncovers the future, and explores the wicked present.

Drácula by Bram Stoker

Some classics hit even harder in Spanish. This one’s for our mitú readers who love spooky season year-round.

The legendary tale of Count Drácula, an ancient vampire seeking to spread his darkness across England, is now closer to your neck than ever before. As a determined group sets out to stop him, they must battle his powers and the seductive pull of evil. You’ll need to add extra garlic to your sazón while you eat this audiobook up in Spanish.

Forastera (Outlander) by Diana Gabaldon

Recommended by basically everyone on the team who loves epic love stories, time travel, and Scottish accents. Trust us—you’ll be hooked.

Lose yourself in an epic adventure filled with historical intrigue and unforgettable characters (hola, Jaime Fraser). Claire Randall, a World War II nurse, mysteriously travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she’s thrust into the world of clan wars against England. As she aims to survive, she falls for a charismatic Highlander, James Fraser, embarking on a passionate, dangerous romance that transcends time.

El deseo del Vikingo by Mariah Stone

If you’re into time-traveling Viking drama (and we know some of you are), El Deseo del Vikingo is our dark horse pick. Surprisingly emotional and wildly fun.

Another time-travelling classic, El Deseo Vikingo, takes American CEO Holly on a trip to Scotland in search of her roots. She’s transported to the 9th century and kidnapped by Vikings, where she is rescued by warrior Einar Birgirsson. In exchange for her freedom, she agrees to marry him, even though he’s vowed to remain emotionless after losing his first wife. However, when Holly becomes pregnant, Einar must decide whether keeping or sending her back to her time is the right choice.

Looking for entertainment that moves with you? With audiobooks and audiodramas available in both Spanish and English, Audible makes it easy to enjoy immersive stories wherever life takes you. Whether you’re commuting, vacuuming, or just craving a great story, there’s something here to keep you inspired, entertained, and engaged—all in your language, on your time.

