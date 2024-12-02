Ready to host your first family holiday, Latino style? We’ve teamed up with State Farm to bring you the ultimate guide to make it unforgettable!

In fact, since forever, hosting your first holiday party as a Latino has been a rite of passage. From making sure every detail is spot-on to ensuring you don’t end up on your tías’ chisme list, so it all goes without a hitch can make you not want even to consider it in the first place.

Pero, don’t get it twisted. As the new generation of adults in the family, hosting the holidays can also be filled with joy, presents, and memories to be made. Gather your neveras and tamales, prep your deep fryer carefully, and get some home insurance, because these nine tips will make you the most legendary host.

Plan ahead of the tias and parents

You already know your whole family is micromanaging every little detail of your family party. Did you order enough party supplies? Will there be snacks? Who did you invite, and how? Put them—and yourself—at ease by planning ahead and letting them know everything is under control.

Distribute the grocery list

Party planning can be expensive. Make a grocery list and ask guests to help balance the budget. While you may take the brunt of the expenses, get la familia and los amigos to take on a few things such as ice, snacks, salads, and desserts.

Delegate tasks—and ask for help

On the day of the party, don’t be a fool and think you can do it all yourself. Enroll your abuelos, tías, primos, and everyone who wants to help to come out and help you set up. Trust us when we say that this will not only make them feel important but will help you make it through the party while having fun.

Protect your home with home insurance

Get the coverage you need around that deep-fried turkey or lechón with home insurance. This essential bit of hosting is often overlooked, but it can be incredibly beneficial in case of any accidents or mishaps.

Pick a theme

Switch things up by picking a theme for your party instead of just sitting in the sala looking cute. Dress up as mariachis or Coco’s family, or even wear pajamas instead of regular clothes for a fun time.

Make things ahead of time

The tamales, frijoles, and even the lechón can be prepared ahead of time to save you from becoming the crazy relative when party time comes around. Three to four days before the party, start making dishes that can be stored in the fridge and reheated the day of. You’ll thank us later.

Set up a bomb playlist

It’s not a party without a playlist, so get your primos to hook you up with the latest parranda hits. Get the pasos prohibidos going and your whole fam on the dance floor.

Get help with clean-up

It’s all fun and games until you have to listen to Juan Gabriel while cleaning up the next day. Enroll some family members to help out with cleaning, tidying up, and putting everything away once the party is over.

Think about your guests’ safety

When your guests are ready to leave, consider their safety. If your guests have been drinking, offer options like having a designated driver or using rideshare services.

With these tips and by having the right insurance coverage for your needs offered by State Farm, you’re all set to create unforgettable memories and become the holiday host legend. So, grab those tamales, get your playlist ready, and let’s make this fiesta one for the books.