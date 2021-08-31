Our Top 5 Songs On Alex Gárgolas’ Funky ‘Gárgolas Forever’ Album With Rauw Alejandro, Arcángel + More

Latidomusic

Legendary producer Alex Gárgolas is back with his new album Gárgolas Forever. The Puerto Rican hit-maker behind the growth of artists like Nicky Jam, Don Omar, and Farruko is working with the new talent in reggaeton. His LP features rising stars in the genre like Rauw Alejandro, Eladio Carrión, Mora, and Omy de Oro.

Alex Gárgolas is presenting reggaetoneros in a new light with Gárgolas Forever.

Gárgolas Forever is Alex’s first release with Rimas Entertainment, which is home to artists like Bad Bunny, Carrión, and Tommy Torres. As a proven hit-maker in reggaeton, Gárgolas is mostly working with new artists on his album. There’s also features from icons like Arcángel, De La Ghetto, and Farruko. Like Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces album, Alex comes through with the reggaeton version of that. Here’s five of our favorite songs on his funky album.

“Por La Cuidad” with Arcángel

With the release of the Gárgolas Forever album, Alex also premiered the music video for “Por La Cuidad.” He teamed up with Boricua icon Arcángel. Gárgolas supplies their collaboration with funky beats, which is a completely new sound for Arcángel. He shows a smooth operator side to the reggaetonero.

“Toda La Noche” with Rauw Alejandro

For “Toda La Noche,” Gárgolas teamed up with rising Puerto Rican pop star Rauw Alejandro. He understands Alejandro’s style as a singer and dancer and gives him a sound that’s both reggaeton and pop. When Gárgolas drops the ’80s-inspired beats, Rauw’s voice is as enchanting as ever. This genre-bending gem is the future of reggaeton.

“Las Gárgolas” with Mora, Arcángel, Luar La L, Darell & Brray

Gárgolas blends old school reggaeton with the new school in “Las Gárgolas.” He pairs veteran Arcángel with the rising stars like Mora, Luar La L, Darell, and Brray. The song revisits the classic perreo beats of reggaeton’s first breakthrough with the electronic direction that the genre is going in. This is Gárgolas at his best on the album.

“Amor Tóxico” with Lyanno

Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro are the new wave of reggaeton artists who are blending the genre with elements of R&B. Gárgolas gives Lyanno a chance to shine solo in “Amor Tóxico,” where the Puerto Rican artist’s voice soars as he’s singing sexy sweet somethings. This is a magical slice of perreo pop.

“Promesa” with Eladio Carrión

Boricua rapper Eladio Carrión is known for his aggressive rhymes, but in “Promesa,” he’s singing his heart out over electro-funk beats. With the pop direction that reggaeton is taking lately, Gárgolas sounds like he’s already ahead of the curve.

