Tokischa & Rosalía’s Worlds Collide In Wild “Linda” Music Video

Rising Dominican artist Tokischa has teamed up with Rosalía for their new single “Linda.” The Spanish pop star takes on the Dominican Republic with Tokischa in the music video.

Tokischa is leaving her mark in Latin music.

Tokischa is becoming a force in the Latin music scene. She released her breakthrough single “Tukuntazo” this year with fellow Dominican artists Haraca Kiko and El Cherry Scom, which has over 15 million views on YouTube. Now she’s branching out with international acts, like Colombian superstar J Balvin. Tokischa is known for sex-positive lyrics that celebrate her femininity.

Tokischa and Rosalía’s worlds collide in “Linda.”

Fresh off the heels of her collaboration with J Balvin, Tokischa is joining forces with Rosalía. The two women come together for “Linda,” which blends dembow with elements of Spanish flamenco. Rosalía co-produced the song with Tokischa’s producer Leo RD. Tokischa and Rosalía’s worlds collide as they sing about their shared admiration for each other. “We kiss, but we’re homies,” they say in Spanish together. The girls just want to have fun in this flirty and fierce club banger.

“Rosalía is a great inspiration to me,” Tokischa said in a statement. “She is a very disciplined, hard-working and lovely person. She is like an angel. I am very grateful for this opportunity to learn and grow.”

Tokischa and Rosalía are living their best lives in the music video.

Tokischa parties on her home turf with Rosalía in the “Linda” music video, where they bring the fun of their collaboration to life in the wild visual. Tokischa is openly queer, so they’re joined by many women and folks across the LGBTQ+ community for the festivities.

Tokischa’s song “Perra” with J Balvin will be featured on his upcoming album José. Earlier this year, Rosalía teamed up with Billie Eilish for their collaboration “Lo Vas A Olvidar.”

