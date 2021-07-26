The Internet Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Recreating “Jenny From The Block” Music Video

Latidomusic

Is it 2002? Jennifer Lopez was out and about this weekend celebrating her 52nd birthday (as she should). The “Cambia El Paso” singer hit up the French Riviera, and to remind us that it’s indeed Leo Season, she posted a series of bikini pics with the caption “52, what it do”, and saved the best picture for last: A photo kissing Ben Affleck, confirming what we all knew: Bennifer is officially back.

From JLo’s birthday post, some fans were even able to find an old Bennifer photoshoot pictured framed on that boat. I think I have something in my eye.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at her 52nd birthday party pic.twitter.com/CjZBHSrXRm — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 25, 2021

We’ve all seen the papparazzi pictures of Bennifer together, but this marked the very first time that we see the couple posted officially on JLo’s Instagram since JLo and ARod’s breakup earlier this year.

jlo doing a boyfriend reveal on her birthday at the end of a photo dump of solo bikini pics …… it's giving leo season — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 24, 2021

As if the boyfriend reveal wasn’t enough: the pair decided to keep us entertained as they yachted away in the Mediterranean sea with a picture that has shook many of us to our core.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez unknowingly reenacted the “Jenny From The Block” music video scene

We can’t confirm nor deny that they didn’t know the papparazzis were around to capture this moment, but this picture took me back to a crisp 2002 afternoon when Ben Affleck was named People’s Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

They honestly know exactly what they’re doing and giving us the nostalgia content we deserve.

Jlo and Ben Affleck literally said let’s break the internet again pic.twitter.com/ai2A9q4tVl — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) July 25, 2021

That picture of JLO and Ben moved me to send an “i miss you” text. Stay safe out there!!!! — Odalis Del Carmen (@odcgg) July 24, 2021

If Jlo and Ben Affleck teach us nothing else it’s that sometimes the timing is off. If you give things enough time they will come back around if they are meant to be. — EmmJai (MJ) (@emmjai_mj) July 24, 2021

JLo and Ben Affleck kissing on a yacht, it really is 2002, my time machine worked! pic.twitter.com/derWU5b37d — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) July 24, 2021

To make Bennifer fans rejoice even further: JLo stepped out wearing a “BEN” necklace in Monaco.

Jennifer Lopez wears a BEN necklace as she goes shopping trip in Monaco.



📸July 26, 2021.

Via DailyMail pic.twitter.com/vagDkzCpWg — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 26, 2021

Let’s throw it back to when the reunion rumors started this year, and Ben Affleck wore publicly the watch Jennifer had gifted him when they filmed their iconic “Jenny From The Block” music video.

It’s the lil things… Ben Affleck wearing the same watch JLo gave him while filming Jenny From The Block pic.twitter.com/T4gbRU0tkL — hushnow (@Hubery54687305) May 30, 2021

After a year and a half of being in lockdown, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took it upon themselves to entertain us in this time of need, reminding us of the good old days. We salute you, Bennifer.

You know, you would have thought all celebrities would have stepped up and entertained the public by being messy instead of singing cringe songs. That is why heroes like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez should be appreciated. They are delivering messy when the world needs it👏. pic.twitter.com/GE264Rg0ZV — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) July 25, 2021

