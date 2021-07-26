The Internet Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Recreating “Jenny From The Block” Music Video
Is it 2002? Jennifer Lopez was out and about this weekend celebrating her 52nd birthday (as she should). The “Cambia El Paso” singer hit up the French Riviera, and to remind us that it’s indeed Leo Season, she posted a series of bikini pics with the caption “52, what it do”, and saved the best picture for last: A photo kissing Ben Affleck, confirming what we all knew: Bennifer is officially back.
From JLo’s birthday post, some fans were even able to find an old Bennifer photoshoot pictured framed on that boat. I think I have something in my eye.
We’ve all seen the papparazzi pictures of Bennifer together, but this marked the very first time that we see the couple posted officially on JLo’s Instagram since JLo and ARod’s breakup earlier this year.
As if the boyfriend reveal wasn’t enough: the pair decided to keep us entertained as they yachted away in the Mediterranean sea with a picture that has shook many of us to our core.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez unknowingly reenacted the “Jenny From The Block” music video scene
We can’t confirm nor deny that they didn’t know the papparazzis were around to capture this moment, but this picture took me back to a crisp 2002 afternoon when Ben Affleck was named People’s Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.
They honestly know exactly what they’re doing and giving us the nostalgia content we deserve.
To make Bennifer fans rejoice even further: JLo stepped out wearing a “BEN” necklace in Monaco.
Let’s throw it back to when the reunion rumors started this year, and Ben Affleck wore publicly the watch Jennifer had gifted him when they filmed their iconic “Jenny From The Block” music video.
After a year and a half of being in lockdown, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took it upon themselves to entertain us in this time of need, reminding us of the good old days. We salute you, Bennifer.
