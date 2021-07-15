Jennifer Lopez Will Develop and Star In Musical Projects From the Rodgers & Hammerstein Library

wearemitu

Listen up, musical fans–this news is for you. When you think of Jennifer Lopez, you may think of a super-talented actress, dancer, and singer. It’s odd, then, that the Nuyorican triple-threat has never starred in a musical. After all, musicals are arguably the perfect vehicles to showcase her talents. Well, that’s all about to change apparently.

Jennifer Lopez just announced that she will develop musical television projects from the Rodgers & Hammerstein library.

.@JLo's Nuyorican Productions, Skydance and Concord have teamed to develop TV projects based on the many musicals in Concord’s vault, including the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog. https://t.co/fpHE9Q54l7 pic.twitter.com/yFjvatidCb — Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2021

According to the press release, Jennifer Lopez’s production company is teaming up with powerhouse production company Skydance to develop musicals from the “Concord vault”. To those of you who aren’t in the music publishing loop (and who is?), the Concord catalogue includes the rights to all of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals. We’re talking “The King & I”, “Oklahoma!” and, of course, “The Sound of Music”.

Welcome to the team, @JLo! 😍 — The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization (@RnH_Org) July 12, 2021

“Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood,” said Lopez in a statement. “We’re so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation.”

Skydance Television’s president Bill Bost said that their aim is to “reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a 21st century audience.”

I hope she stars in every single one like the Shelly Duvall Fairytale Theater or else Ill continue to just watch that, thanks — melissa (@CuteandSkiddish) July 12, 2021

This is fantastic news for musical theater fans–an audience that is woefully underserved by Hollywood. According to Page Six, Skydance is already working on “a TV series version of “Oklahoma!’…that would be set in modern times.”

We literally couldn’t imagine anything cooler than a modern “Sound of Music” retelling with JLo playing the role of Maria. Can’t you just see her leaving a nunnery to work as a nanny for a rich man whom she eventually falls in love with? It’s a part she was practically born to play.

We can’t wait to see how Lopez plans to use access to the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalogue to create more groundbreaking projects. Practically everything this woman touches turns to gold.

